Freezing temperatures engulf S. Korea
Seoul’s wind chill drops to minus 22 C, freezing temperatures to continue until Saturday morningBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Dec. 21, 2023 - 16:16
Thursday’s temperatures were recorded to be the lowest so far this year, with morning lows reaching as low as minus 19 degrees Celsius and daytime highs expected to range between minus 10 C and 2 C.
However, with winds traveling as fast as 55 kilometers per hour nationwide, the Korea Meteorological Administration stated that it would feel a lot colder than the actual temperature. In Seoul, morning low temperatures were minus 15 C, with high temperatures of minus 7 C and a wind chill of minus 22 C.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, a Level 2 cold wave advisory was issued for the first time by the KMA across all parts of Seoul, as well as in Gyeonggi, Gangwon and some other parts of the Chungcheong Provinces.
“Continental high pressure is expanding in the northwest part of the Korean Peninsula and the upper atmosphere, air is flowing from the north to the south due to the pressure capability formed in Europe and the Ural Mountains,” said the KMA. “A blast of cold air from the Arctic is flying into South Korea.”
Since issuing a heavy snow advisory in western parts of the South Chungcheong, North Jeolla and South Jeolla Provinces and Jeju Island, several car accidents have been recorded on Muan-Gwangju Expressway, Honam Expressway and Seohaean Expressway due to slippery roads. Two died and 18 were injured after being involved in the accidents.
With heavy snow forecast for South Chungcheong Province until Thursday evening, seven routes for passenger ships operating in the West Sea were closed. Additionally, four roads in the cities Boryeong and Seocheon were also closed.
Cold temperatures are expected to last until Saturday morning, with temperatures expected to go back up from the afternoon. On Friday, morning lows are predicted to reach as low as minus 20 C and high temperatures are predicted to reach 2 C. Saturday’s morning lows are expected to be around minus 10 C and reach as high as 5 C.
From Christmas Eve, temperatures will be similar to previous years, with low temperatures predicted to be around minus 10 C and high temperatures expected around 11 C.
