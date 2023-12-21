Pledis to launch first boy group in nine years after Seventeen

Most Popular
Pledis to launch first boy group in nine years after SeventeenBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Dec. 21, 2023 - 14:17
Pledis Entertainment, the agency that produced K-pop idol group Seventeen, is launching a new boy group for the first time in nine years.
Called TWS, it is also the first rookie group that Pledis has produced after the company was acquired by Hybe in 2020.
TWS, short for "Twenty-four seven with us," implies its music will be around fans all the time, Pledis said, adding that it aims to debut the group within January next year.
"Like Seventeen, Pledis has followed a unique naming strategy that has to do with numbers. TWS will spread bright energy that makes you want to share every moment with them," Pledis said.
Pledis opened an official Instagram account for the rookie boy group on Thursday, releasing a video introducing the team name and the logo. Detailed information, including the number of team members and the exact debut date is to be unveiled later.
As of this year, Pledis posted the second-highest profit among Hybe labels, followed by Ador, which produced NewJeans. The most profit-making label was Big Hit, the label behind BTS.
