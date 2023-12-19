How Hybe trains and develops its artists

K-pop powerhouse Hybe unveiled the training and development program that gave rise to its superstars such as BTS, TXT, Le Sserafim and NewJeans.

On Tuesday, the label released five episodes of training and development stories on its official YouTube channel.

The video clips show many artists who have been trained by Hybe, including members of BTS, TXT, Enhypen, Le Sserafim and &Team, as well as the people in charge of the training and development program talking about their experiences.

Hybe compared the process of training trainees to cutting a gem, as they help trainees discover their talents and perfect them.

The label revealed that their trainees compete in writing lyrics and dancing to help them gain a better understanding of music and production.

Hybe also focuses on educating its trainees to be literate in the humanities, helping them grow into responsible professionals.

“The old training system had its limit so we tried to look for a new answer. That’s how we found that autonomy and responsibility were the keys to teaching the trainees to process music on their own and practice willingly,” Hybe's training and development department leader Shin Seon-jeong said in a clip.

The agency emphasized that "infinite support" for the trainees is important to developing trust.

They also monitor the trainees' mental health, providing professional help when needed.

“If you ask me who helped me get through the hard times during my training period, I would say it was my T&D personnel,” said Eunchae of Le Sserafim.

“We were able to develop such a training and development program with the help of our professionals including vocal trainers, psychchologists and marketers. We will continue developing this solution in line with the globalization of K-pop,” an official from Hybe said.