Hyundai Motor donates W35b to charity

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (left) poses for a photo with Kim Byong-joon, chairman of Community Chest of Korea, to mark a 35 billion won donation to the charity in CCK's headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday that it has donated 35 billion won ($26.8 million) to Community Chest of Korea, a nonprofit organization and state-sanctioned charity.

The South Korean auto conglomerate has taken part in CCK’s year-end campaign for helping the underprivileged since 2003. Hyundai Motor said it increased this year’s donations by 10 billion won. According to the company, the auto giant’s accumulated amount of donations reached 394 billion won as of this year.

“I think it is an important role of the company to sympathize with the pain of many people suffering from the long-term pandemic and economic recession and to look at hope together,” said Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun.

“We have decided to donate money again this year to pay back the people’s support and love for Hyundai Motor Group and to practice love for our neighbors.”

Under the message of “The Right Move for the Right Future,” Hyundai Motor Group established its corporate social responsibility mission to move toward individuals’ freedom of mobility, a safe society and a healthy and sustainable Earth, and renewed three core areas of CSR this year.

The sectors are “Free Move” for supporting public mobility solutions and improving mobility for the underprivileged, “Safe Move” for building safe infrastructures and protecting the underprivileged and “Sustainable Move” for creating a sustainable ecosystem and backing up the growth of future generations. Hyundai Motor Group plans to launch various CSR programs under each area in the future.