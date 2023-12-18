Yoon's approval rating down for 3rd straight week

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left), alongside his wife, Kim Keon Hee, arrives at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Friday, after finishing a four-day state visit to the Netherlands. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has declined for the third consecutive week to 36.3 percent, according to a poll released Monday.

The survey, conducted by the polling agency Realmeter, showed that the positive assessment of Yoon's performance went down by 1.1 percentage points from the previous week, while 61.2 percent of respondents disapproved of his performance, up 2 percentage points.

Yoon's approval rating has seen a continuous decline over the past three weeks, dropping from 38.1 percent in the fourth week of November to 37.6 percent, then to 37.4 percent and finally reaching 36.3 percent.

By region, respondents from the northwestern port city of Incheon and surrounding Gyeonggi Province, and Seoul showed the most significant fall in positive assessments, dropping by 2.4 and 1.7 percentage points, respectively.

The poll, conducted on 2,505 adults from last Monday to Friday, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

In a separate poll, the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party decreased by 1.2 percentage points from the previous week to 36.7 percent.

The approval rating of the main opposition Democratic Party went up by 1 percentage point to 44.7 percent, the poll showed.

The poll on the approval ratings of the political parties was conducted on 1,002 adults Thursday and Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. (Yonhap)