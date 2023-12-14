Yoon vows backing for Korea's Dutch nuclear power plant bid

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged his support for South Korea's bid to build two new nuclear power plants in the Netherlands, as he wrapped up his five-day state visit to the European country which faces energy transition pressure due to geopolitical uncertainties.

"I will actively support South Korean companies, boasting world-class plant engineering capabilities, to participate in new projects to build nuclear power plants in the Netherlands, based on the agreements signed today," Yoon told some 200 business leaders from South Korea and the Netherlands at a business forum held in The Hague.

At the forum, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power signed an agreement with the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy over the technical feasibility assessment of its nuclear power plant construction plan. The KHNP is a subsidiary of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding translates into "a formal bidding for the project" to build two Dutch nuclear power plants by 2035, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy said in a statement.

In the same vein, Kepco Nuclear Fuel, another subsidiary of the utility Kepco, signed a separate memorandum of understanding with Dutch consulting firm NUCLIC to help South Korean companies localize and study nuclear-related rules and regulations in the Netherlands.

These came separately hours after South Korea's Industry Ministry and the Netherlands' Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy agreed to foster bilateral cooperation in the use of nuclear power.

Under Wednesday's joint statement by Yoon and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the two leaders will cooperate over the construction and operation of nuclear power plants; workforce development; nuclear fuel; safety; and innovation of gigawatt-scale nuclear reactors, small modular reactors and other advanced nuclear reactors.

Park Chun-sup, presidential senior secretary for economic affairs, said Wednesday at a briefing that the agreement between the governments, in addition to the launched bid, could be "helpful" for KHNP.