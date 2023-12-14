Philippine Congress members join Sunfull Movement

Most Popular
Philippine Congress members join Sunfull MovementBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Dec. 14, 2023 - 16:14
Members of the Philippines' House of Representatives joined the Sunfull Internet Peace Movement to promote positive online culture and tackle cyber violence, said the Sunfull Foundation on Wednesday.
Led by OFW Party List Representative Marissa Magsino, the Sunfull Foundation in the Philippines plans to expand the movement by having more legislators sign the pledge, with the aim of spreading the use of positive language, especially within the Philippine Congress.
“The Sunfull Declaration on the Internet is a campaign that not only helps to purify the language of young people but also helps to promote beautiful politics through good language in the Philippine Congress," Marissa, appointed ambassador of the Sunfull Foundation in the Philippines, said.
The Sunfull Foundation is a non-governmental foundation that counters cyberbullying and violations of human rights by educating youth to post words of positivity and encouragement, creating a more respectful internet culture.
Philippines Ambassador to Korea Maria Theresa B. Dizon-DeVega also welcomed the move. “It is a great honor to be part of the Sunfull movement and to promote it among fellow Filipinos as a testament to the shared values and aspiration for peace and respect of our two countries,” she said.
Min Byoung-chul, chair and founder of the Sunfull Foundation, expressed his hope for the Sunfull Movement to gain momentum in the Philippines, making it a cultural phenomenon eventually.
"We hope that the Sunfull Movement, which began in Korea, will continue to spread in the Philippines and become known as the K-Respect Wave, fostering positive online interactions and respectful cultural exchange," he said.
jychoi@heraldcorp.com
