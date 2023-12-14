Kia to unveil 5 new concept cars at CES 2024

Kia will present its future sustainable mobility strategies and unveil five new concept vehicles for the first time at the CES tech show in Las Vegas early next month, the Korean automaker said Thursday.

Returning to CES for the first time since 2019, Kia said it will redefine the “Purpose-Built vehicle,” or PBV, the brand’s total mobility solution, to “Platform Beyond Vehicle” to offer experience-based values that suggest new business and lifestyles.

The automaker added that it will look to focus on spreading Kia’s new PBV vision and business strategies as the event marks its first participation since it relaunched its brand from Kia Motors to Kia in 2021.

Under the theme of “All Set for Every Inspiration,” the automaker plans to debut five new PBV concept cars, including three midsized vehicles, a large vehicle and a small vehicle at its exhibition booth set up at CES.

Along with the new PBV concept cars, Kia said it will showcase new technologies, including “Easy Swap” that can change the life module of a vehicle depending on the purpose of transportation. For instance, the technology can turn a taxi into a delivery-only vehicle. The automaker will also display “Dynamic Hybrid” technology that can assemble different sizes of car bodies to produce various models in smaller production to suit the needs of customers. Kia will have an outdoor exhibition to boast its all-electric vehicle lineup such as the EV6 and EV9.

Kia will unveil its detailed plans for the PBV mobility strategy during its official press conference on Jan. 8, 2024. CES will take place at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center from Jan. 9 to 12, 2024.