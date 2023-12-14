[KH Explains] HMM sell-off enters stormy waters

The sell-off attempt of South Korea’s largest container shipper HMM has turned into a tit-for-tat tussle as the state-run sellers delay the decision between two bidders -- Dongwon Group and Harim Group -- while they continue to battle over the prolonged bidding process.

Dongwon last week filed a complaint over the fairness of the bidding process and raised the possibility of taking legal action if the state-run Korea Development Bank and the Korea Ocean Business Corporation, the owners of 39.879 million shares in HMM, accept Harim Group’s proposal, which has requested the sellers to delay turning their perpetual bonds worth 1.68 trillion won ($1.27 billion) into shares for three years.

If the sellers accept Harim’s proposal of postponing the conversion of their perpetual bonds and choose Harim as the preferred bidder, Harim would be able to keep the sellers’ entire 57.9 percent stake in HMM and rake in up to 289.5 billion won in dividends per year. If not, Harim’s acquired shares would shrink to a 38.9 percent stake and the yearly dividends would shrink accordingly to about 194.5 billion won.

Dongwon claimed that Harim’s request violates the bidding standards of submitting a buyout price based on the condition that the perpetual bonds are not converted into shares, asserting that it could have written up a bigger figure. According to reports, the bidding prices were somewhere between 6.4 trillion and 6.2 trillion won with Harim having submitted a higher offer.

The KDB, however, rejected the notion that it is considering Harim’s deferral proposal. The initial goal was to select a preferred bidder by the end of November and execute the sales of shares in December, but the quest to find the right owner of the container shipper has become muddied. Regarding rumors of a bidding fallout, the state-run bank said that it is standing by its original stance to select a preferred bidder soon and complete the sell-off.

The bidding prices submitted by the two parties when the official bidding process began in November were based on HMM’s market capitalization of about 11 trillion won at the time. The bidding prices did not reflect any premium tags of taking over the ownership rights that usually put an extra value on the buyout cost as HMM has been ailing with falling earnings this year.