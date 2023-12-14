S. Korean int'l Hwang In-beom scores 1st Champions League goal in loss

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon starts Dutch state visit, eyeing stronger ties in chips, logistics, AI
-
2
[KH Explains] How Netherlands has become a top K-food destination
-
3
S. Korea pushing to require shrinkflation signs on products for downsizing
-
4
[Herald Interview] Mayor Oh's grand schemes to bring out Seoul's fun side
-
5
[News Focus] Tusk’s return has South Korea worried over Polish arms deal
-
6
Kakao names new chief in push for radical reform
-
7
Samsung, ASML agree to build W1tr research fab for chip equipment in Korea
-
8
[Out of the Shadows] Enemy within: Illegal drug cases rare but rising in barracks
-
9
Will BTS' V join special forces, defending Seoul and fighting terrorism?
-
10
Revel in Christmas atmosphere outside of Seoul
S. Korean int'l Hwang In-beom scores 1st Champions League goal in lossBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 14, 2023 - 09:43
South Korean national team midfielder Hwang In-beom finally has his first goal in the UEFA Champions League, though he won't get a chance to add to that total this season with his club Crvena zvezda eliminated.
Hwang scored a goal and set up another in the Serbian side's 3-2 loss to Manchester City in the teams' final Group G match of the top European club competition in Belgrade on Wednesday.
Crvena zvezda had already been eliminated from knockout contention after their 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig in their fourth group match on Nov. 7. With the closing defeat to the Premier League side, Crvena zvezda finished last in Group G with one draw and five losses.
In the group finale at Stadion Rajko Mitic, Hwang cut his team's deficit to 2-1 on 76 minutes. Man City regained their two-goal lead with a penalty by Kalvin Phillips on 85 minutes, and then Hwang assisted Aleksandar Katai's goal during stoppage time for the match's final score.
Of 32 clubs in action, Crvena zvezda were one of just three teams to fail to notch a victory in the group stage.
Hwang started every match in the group phase for his Serbian club.
The round-of-16 lineup was set with final group matches played across Europe on Wednesday, and two South Korean internationals, Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich and Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, have advanced to the knockouts.
Bayern won Group A with 16 points from five wins and a draw, and capped their undefeated run with a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday.
PSG grabbed their knockout ticket Wednesday as Group F runners-up, after playing Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw.
PSG and AC Milan both finished with eight points, but the French club won the tiebreaker, head-to-head goal difference, by +2 to -2.
One other club featuring South Korean players, Celtic FC with forwards Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun, finished in last place in Group E with four points. They salvaged their lone victory on Wednesday by beating Feyenoord 2-1 in Glasgow.
Celtic's third South Korean player, midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu, did not make the 25-man Champions League squad in September. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Trump denies media article on N. Korea negotiation plan as 'fake news'
-
S. Korea, Netherlands declare 'semiconductor alliance'
-
Missile warning data sharing between S. Korea, US, Japan to be operational in 'next few days': US official