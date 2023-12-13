[Photo News] New Toyota Prius

Most Popular
[Photo News] New Toyota PriusBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 13, 2023 - 13:17
Toyota Korea on Wednesday launched the fifth-generation Prius in South Korea. The Japanese carmaker's signature hybrid model comes in two different powertrains: a 2.0-liter hybrid electric vehicle boasting fuel efficiency of 20.9 kilometers per liter and a 2.0-liter plug-in HEV capable of driving up to 64 km on battery only. The starting prices of the HEV and PHEV models are set at 39.9 million won ($30,350) and 46.3 million won, respectively. (Toyota Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
