Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon departs for Amsterdam for regional security, chip cooperation

    Yoon departs for Amsterdam for regional security, chip cooperation
  2. 2

    Doctors start voting on whether to strike over medical school quota

    Doctors start voting on whether to strike over medical school quota
  3. 3

    Yoon starts Dutch state visit, eyeing stronger ties in chips, logistics, AI

    Yoon starts Dutch state visit, eyeing stronger ties in chips, logistics, AI
  4. 4

    Samsung sets out in search of ‘unprecedented’ technology

    Samsung sets out in search of ‘unprecedented’ technology
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] How Netherlands has become a top K-food destination

    [KH Explains] How Netherlands has become a top K-food destination
  1. 6

    RM and V begin mandatory military service

    RM and V begin mandatory military service
  2. 7

    Amid fewer marriages, S. Korean newlyweds have more debt than ever

    Amid fewer marriages, S. Korean newlyweds have more debt than ever
  3. 8

    [News Focus] Tusk’s return has South Korea worried over Polish arms deal

    [News Focus] Tusk’s return has South Korea worried over Polish arms deal
  4. 9

    Could ex-leaders of rival parties form new alliance?

    Could ex-leaders of rival parties form new alliance?
  5. 10

    Samsung, ASML agree to build W1tr research fab for chip equipment in Korea

    Samsung, ASML agree to build W1tr research fab for chip equipment in Korea
지나쌤

[Photo News] New Toyota Prius

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 13, 2023 - 13:17

    • Link copied

Toyota Korea on Wednesday launched the fifth-generation Prius in South Korea. The Japanese carmaker's signature hybrid model comes in two different powertrains: a 2.0-liter hybrid electric vehicle boasting fuel efficiency of 20.9 kilometers per liter and a 2.0-liter plug-in HEV capable of driving up to 64 km on battery only. The starting prices of the HEV and PHEV models are set at 39.9 million won ($30,350) and 46.3 million won, respectively. (Toyota Korea)

More from Headlines