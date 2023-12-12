ARKO unveils 28 new promising projects to support

Choung Byoung-gug, chair of Arts Council Korea, talks during a press conference on Monday held at Artist's House in Daehangno, Seoul. (Yonhap)

Arts Council Korea, an organization that supports diverse arts and cultural activities in the country, has unveiled 28 repertories through ARKO Selection.

ARKO Selection is an effort to discovers outstanding creative repertoires of drama, musicals, choreography, opera and traditional arts that the organization launched 15 years ago. The art productions are selected through a three-step evaluation process of document review, interview and on-site assessment. Selected groups are provided with support for production as well as indirect support such as promotion and distribution.

"In the past 15 years, a total of 274 new works have been produced under the title 'New Works of the Year,' establishing trust among creators and audiences with high quality productions,” Choung Byoung-gug, chair of Arts Council Korea, told reporters during a press conference held at Artist’s House on Monday. "Especially starting last year, Korean creative performances have expanded overseas including Poland, Japan and China,” he noted, adding that "Arts Council Korea will continuously strengthen its support for creative projects."

New productions that received ARKO funding will be unveiled from January to March next year at various venues including the National Theater of Korea, ARKO Arts Theater, Daehakro Arts Theater and Chungmu Art Center.

Meanwhile, musical actress Cha Ji-yeon has been awarded funding via ARKO Selection. She appeared on “Hope” and “Red Book,” which received ARKO funding and achieved commercial success.

Cha was given the Best Actress award at the 2021 Korea Musical Awards for her role in “Red Book.”

In the drama category, the five productions selected highlight social minorities not as victims or beneficiaries but as agents of their own lives, according to ARKO.

Four original musicals -- including “My Friend Warren Buffett,” “Aesop S Fables” and six dance projects including “Yaras,” “Animal,” “A Dark Room,” “The Line of Obsession,” and “Where is the Rabbit?” -- have been selected.

In the music category, Minyo Cello,” “Si, Sonne!,” “UN/Readable Sound” and “In & Around C” were selected for funding.