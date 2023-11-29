Korean female scientists struggle with highest gender barrier in world

Female scientists in South Korea struggle with the highest gender barrier in the world, a study revealed Tuesday.

Korea scored an average of 4.09 out of 5 in a scale that measures the gap between the effects of marriage, pregnancy, childbirth and child care on male and female scientists, according to a 2022 survey analysis conducted by the Association of Korean Woman Scientists and Engineers. Higher scores indicate that respondents experienced tougher gender barriers.

Korea outscored 86 other countries that were included in the survey. The countries include other Asian nations including Japan, Taiwan and India. Scientists in the US, Africa and Europe participated as respondents as well.

The 2022 survey, which the KWSE has conducted annually since 2016, involved 1,904 female scientists from 89 different countries.

Korea’s average score also rose compared to that of 2018, which stood at 3.34. Despite legal and institutional efforts to address gender barriers and promote gender equality in science and technology, the KWSE concluded that a significant gender gap still persists.

The number of female scientists here who claimed that they experienced difficulties with their research or had to give up on their careers due to marriage, pregnancy, childbirth and child care has been on the rise since 2017, the study noted.