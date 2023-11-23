School hires robots as cafeteria chefs

A robot designed to perform culinary tasks prepares school meals for 730 people, including students and school staff members, at Soonggok Middle School in Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul. (Joint Press Corps)

The chicken is in the deep fryer, vegetable fried rice is being cooked in a pan and beef stew is being heated up in a stock pot as lunchtime approaches at Soonggok Middle School in Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul.

But the meal preparation for some 660 students is all done at the hands of cooking robots.

The middle school is the first in the country to adopt cooking robots designed to perform culinary tasks, such as stir-frying, boiling and frying ingredients. It is part of a trial starting the second semester of this year to streamline kitchen operations for the food service staff.

This also comes in line with the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education’s initiative to reduce workers’ health problems and cut down their labor-intensive work.

A total of four cooking robots -- two robots specializing in stir-frying, one for soup making and one for frying -- are operated in the school’s canteen to prepare and serve lunches. Each is around 3 meters in height, 20 kilograms in weight and has a lifespan of five years.