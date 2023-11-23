Two CEOs to lead Mirae Asset Global Investments

Mirae Asset Global Investments, an asset management company under Mirae Asset Financial Group, named two vice chairs, Choi Chang-hoon and Rhie Chun-yong, as chief executive officers of the firm in a shareholders meeting Thursday.

Choi, who has held the co-CEO post since 2021, will serve another term. His efforts were appreciated for having secured investment stability by strengthening the diversity of the real estate investment portfolio in and out of Korea, the firm said.

With 25 years of experience in real estate investment, Choi is in charge of overseeing the firm’s alternative investments. He previously served as head of the real estate investment division at Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Rhie was promoted as a vice chair during the Mirae Asset Financial Group's annual top management reshuffle announced last month. With extensive experience in the global investment scene, he served as CEO at the firm's UK branch and chief investment officer at the US and Brazil arms.

Rhie will manage the firm’s overall asset management. With expertise in equity and bond management, Rhie is recognized for expanding the presence of the firm’s Tiger exchange traded fund in the domestic equity market, the firm said.

Choi and Rhie will each serve a two-year term as co-CEO. The two will head the firm along with President Kim Young, who oversees the firm’s global operations, and Chief Marketing Officer Lee Byeong-seong.