소아쌤

[Photo News] LG ShoeCare for sneakerheads

By Jo He-rim

Published : Nov. 20, 2023 - 15:29

    • Link copied

LG Electronics displayed its LG Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare at ComplexCon 2023, a curated festival of culture, fashion and music, held in Long Beach, United States in the weekends, the company said on Monday. The tech giant said Jeff Staple, the founder of menswear brand Staple Pigeon, visited its showroom set up at the festival where rare and unique sneakers are sold as special edition. LG Styler ShoeCase a space-friendly solution for shoe storage and showcasing sneakers. (LG Electronics)

