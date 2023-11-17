'Fuerza Bruta Wayra' returns to Seoul

From left: Stage director Sebastian Gutierrez and performers Lopez Aragon Melina and Seoane Debora pose for a photo during a press conference held at the FB Theater in eastern Seoul on Friday. (Crescent Entertainment)

Fuerza Bruta Wayra, the renowned Argentinian theater production known for its captivating dance performances and circus-like acrobatics, has made its return to Seoul.

The show is set for its first run on Friday and will continue until Feb. 15.

This marks the fourth appearance of the Argentinian spectacle in Korea, following its previous presentations in 2005, 2018 and 2019.