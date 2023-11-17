'Fuerza Bruta Wayra' returns to Seoul

Most Popular
-
6
Everland grounds panda Fubao for trying to escape
-
7
In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030
-
8
Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center
-
9
PM envisions Busan World Expo's role in sharing 'rise from ashes' experience
-
10
Police decline to detain rape suspect 'because he is old'
'Fuerza Bruta Wayra' returns to SeoulBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 17:10
Fuerza Bruta Wayra, the renowned Argentinian theater production known for its captivating dance performances and circus-like acrobatics, has made its return to Seoul.
The show is set for its first run on Friday and will continue until Feb. 15.
This marks the fourth appearance of the Argentinian spectacle in Korea, following its previous presentations in 2005, 2018 and 2019.
The show means "brutal force" in Spanish, and its signature "360-degree performance" uses not only the floor as its stage but also the ceiling and the walls.
Encouraging active participation, audience members are invited to engage by jumping and dancing alongside the performers, as the FB Theater, a temporary structure for the show by Crescent Entertainment, which accommodates up to 10,000 standing attendees.
Adding to the excitement, Lee Ba-da, leader of the dance crew "BEBE," will be a guest performer in this year's "2023 Fuerza Bruta Wayra in Seoul." The 28-year-old dancer gained widespread attention through her victory on "Street Woman Fighter 2," a dance competition TV show that aired on Mnet.
Tickets are 121,000 won, and can be purchased online through ticketing websites Interpark, Ticketlin, Naver and Yes24.
More from Headlines
-
Network error grinds government network to halt, restoration still in progress
-
Yoon, Biden, Kishida meet for first time in 6 months
-
Suneung difficulty rekindles 'killer question' controversy