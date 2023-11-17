Experts to discuss globalized risks at World Health City Forum

Most Popular
Experts to discuss globalized risks at World Health City ForumBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 14:57
The World Health City Forum, set to take place in Incheon's Songdo Convensia from Monday, is poised to illuminate the intricate challenges posed by globalized risks in an era shaped by the intricate interplay of pandemics, climate change and economic downturns.
Under the theme "Globalization of risks, how to make the world safer?" the three-day gathering will bring together some 150 distinguished thought leaders, including scholars, government officials and business experts across relevant fields, to deliberate on solutions for what is termed today as "compound globalized risks." The term encapsulates the multifaceted crisis, and underscores urgency of collaborative action from diverse fields.
Jointly hosted by the Health Ministry, Incheon Metropolitan City, Seoul National University, Yonsei University and Ewha Womans University, the forum also aims to come up with a future smart health city model.
Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, and experts from various domains will speak at the forum.
Keynote speeches by Ji Young-mi, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, and Jeremy Rifkin, head of the nonprofit organization The Foundation on Economic Trends, will address strategies for addressing future pandemics and climate crises.
Distinguished speakers including Laurence O. Gostin, a law professor with expertise in public health law, and Colin Jansen, a distinguished scholar in marine environment and climate response, will be in attendance to share their insights.
High-ranking officials from ASEAN countries, along with ambassadors representing the 10 ASEAN nations, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, will participate in the event.
"The forum seeks to foster connections across diverse global sectors, recognizing that strategies are not unidirectional but interconnected," Hwang Dong-il, a member of the forum's chief executive committee said.
The forum will be accessible both online and offline at the World Health City Forum's official website.
