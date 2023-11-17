Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ to return with season 3 in December

From left: Rapper Hanhae, TV personality Dex, model Hong Jin-kyung, actor Lee Da-hee and singer Kyuhyun star on the panel of “Singles’ Inferno.” (Netflix)

Netflix Korea officially announced the return of its flagship dating reality show, “Single’s Inferno,” for a third season set to air in December.

“Single’s Inferno,” which premiered its first season in December 2021, caught more-than-expected attention from both domestic and global viewers. After such success, the streaming service made a 10-part second season last year.

The project became the first-ever Korean non-scripted show to reach the No. 5 slot on Netflix’s ranking of its most popular TV series.

Contestants such as Song Ji-ah and Kim Jin-young, more widely known by their nicknames FreeZia and Dex, rose to instant popularity after the show, propelling them to subsequent appearances on other television programs.

The original panel -- model Hong Jin-kyung, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae and actor Lee Da-hee aside, Dex joins the upcoming show as an additional host, presenting the classic elements of a reality dating show with his own experiences from season 2.

“Single’s Inferno” revolves around 10 single contestants hoping to escape a deserted island as couples.