Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ to return with season 3 in December

Most Popular
-
6
Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands
-
7
Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl
-
8
Production teams called out for carelessness
-
9
In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030
-
10
Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center
Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ to return with season 3 in DecemberBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 13:17
Netflix Korea officially announced the return of its flagship dating reality show, “Single’s Inferno,” for a third season set to air in December.
“Single’s Inferno,” which premiered its first season in December 2021, caught more-than-expected attention from both domestic and global viewers. After such success, the streaming service made a 10-part second season last year.
The project became the first-ever Korean non-scripted show to reach the No. 5 slot on Netflix’s ranking of its most popular TV series.
Contestants such as Song Ji-ah and Kim Jin-young, more widely known by their nicknames FreeZia and Dex, rose to instant popularity after the show, propelling them to subsequent appearances on other television programs.
The original panel -- model Hong Jin-kyung, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae and actor Lee Da-hee aside, Dex joins the upcoming show as an additional host, presenting the classic elements of a reality dating show with his own experiences from season 2.
“Single’s Inferno” revolves around 10 single contestants hoping to escape a deserted island as couples.
The production team hinted the upcoming season will introduce new rules to differentiate it from the two previous seasons.
“Single’s Inferno Season 3” will premiere on Dec. 12.
More from Headlines
-
Leaders of IPEF member states agree to launch 'critical minerals dialogue'
-
Biden voiced concerns about 'illicit' N. Korean nuclear, missile programs in talks with Xi: official
-
Gov't to look into corporate 'shrinkflation' practices amid public outcry