Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath
  2. 2

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday
  3. 3

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular
  4. 4

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi
  5. 5

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide
  1. 6

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands
  2. 7

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl
  3. 8

    Production teams called out for carelessness

    Production teams called out for carelessness
  4. 9

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030
  5. 10

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center
소아쌤

Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ to return with season 3 in December

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 13:17

    • Link copied

From left: Rapper Hanhae, TV personality Dex, model Hong Jin-kyung, actor Lee Da-hee and singer Kyuhyun star on the panel of “Singles’ Inferno.” (Netflix) From left: Rapper Hanhae, TV personality Dex, model Hong Jin-kyung, actor Lee Da-hee and singer Kyuhyun star on the panel of “Singles’ Inferno.” (Netflix)

Netflix Korea officially announced the return of its flagship dating reality show, “Single’s Inferno,” for a third season set to air in December.

“Single’s Inferno,” which premiered its first season in December 2021, caught more-than-expected attention from both domestic and global viewers. After such success, the streaming service made a 10-part second season last year.

The project became the first-ever Korean non-scripted show to reach the No. 5 slot on Netflix’s ranking of its most popular TV series.

Contestants such as Song Ji-ah and Kim Jin-young, more widely known by their nicknames FreeZia and Dex, rose to instant popularity after the show, propelling them to subsequent appearances on other television programs.

The original panel -- model Hong Jin-kyung, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae and actor Lee Da-hee aside, Dex joins the upcoming show as an additional host, presenting the classic elements of a reality dating show with his own experiences from season 2.

“Single’s Inferno” revolves around 10 single contestants hoping to escape a deserted island as couples.

"Single's Inferno" (Netflix)

The production team hinted the upcoming season will introduce new rules to differentiate it from the two previous seasons.

“Single’s Inferno Season 3” will premiere on Dec. 12.

More from Headlines