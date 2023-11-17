Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath
  2. 2

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday

    Why Suneung is always on a Thursday
  3. 3

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular
  4. 4

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi
  5. 5

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide
  1. 6

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands

    Samsung, SK chiefs may accompany president during visit to Netherlands
  2. 7

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl
  3. 8

    Production teams called out for carelessness

    Production teams called out for carelessness
  4. 9

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030
  5. 10

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center
지나쌤

Confirmed cases of lumpy skin disease hit 100

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 10:04

    • Link copied

An official vaccinates cattle at a farm in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Nov. 1. (Yonhap) An official vaccinates cattle at a farm in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Nov. 1. (Yonhap)

Confirmed cases of lumpy skin disease hit 100 as health authorities expect the cattle disease to peak later this month, officials said Friday.

The country has reported 101 confirmed cases nationwide, including three new infections from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Last week, South Korea completed the inoculation of all 4.05 million cattle in the country.

Authorities, however, anticipate additional infections for the time being, considering the typical three-week period for cattle to develop antibodies. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines