Han Sung Motor commits to give back to society

Han Sung Motor's after-sales service department employees pose for a photo after the Mercedes-Benz Greenplus plogging event held at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Nov. 7. (Han Sung Motor)

Han Sung Motor, the largest Mercedes-Benz car dealer in Korea, is ramping up efforts to carry out diverse corporate social responsibility activities, buoyed by the voluntary participation of employees.

As ESG efforts continue to emerge as key corporate principles, Han Sung Motor is giving back to society via eco-friendly volunteering as well as activities for underprivileged people, the company said.

On Nov. 7, 53 employees of Han Sung Motor's after-sales service department gathered at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, with trash grabbers and bin bags in their hands. Joining the Mercedes-Benz Greenplus plogging event, the company aimed to incorporate eco-friendly habits into the daily lives of employees and help clean up local parks at the same time. Plogging refers to a combination of jogging and picking up trash.

First promoted by the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Social Responsibility Committee in 2021, the Greenplus plogging event is a part of the company’s efforts to practice net zero emissions and sustainability together with employees all over the nation.

“Besides the plogging event, we will continue to contribute to the neighborhood with eco-friendly practices,” said a Han Sung Motor official who joined the event.

For the past ten years, Han Sung Motor has planned diverse projects to revitalize local neighborhoods. Under a partnership with the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, it recreated a shelter for the Seoul Central Market and Guro Station on Subway Line No. 1 in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

In 2020, the company also repainted an alley in Taepyeong-dong, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, in collaboration with graffiti artist Artime Joe.