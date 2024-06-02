Two takes on 'Macbeth': Classic with contemporary mis-en-scene by Yang Jung-woong

This summer, the National Theater of Korea will host two distinct renditions of Shakespeare's “Macbeth,” bringing both classic and contemporary flavors to the stage. The Shakespearean tragedy tells the story of the Scottish general Macbeth who, driven by a prophecy from three witches, murders the king to ascend the throne, only to spiral into madness and ruin.

From left, actors Song Il-gook, Kim So-jin, Hwang Jung-min and director Yang Jung-woong pose for a group photo after a press conference held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul, on May 10. (SEM Company) From left, actors Song Il-gook, Kim So-jin, Hwang Jung-min and director Yang Jung-woong pose for a group photo after a press conference held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul, on May 10. (SEM Company)

Helmed by renowned director Yang Jung-woong, the SEM Company's production starring veteran actors Hwang Jung-min, Kim So-jin and Song Il-gook, is set to perform at the National Theater of Korea's Haeoreum Theater from July 13 to Aug. 18. A Shakespeare specialist, Yang, whose career also includes a role as artistic director for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, has directed the bard's work in venues around the world, including London's Barbican Centre and Shakespeare’s Globe. "'Macbeth' carries themes that are relevant to modern audiences," Yang said at a recent press conference. "It vividly portrays the inescapable downfall that follows ambition, along with the sense of loss, guilt and moral conflict that come afterward." Yang said he previously experimented with a Korean re-interpretation of “Macbeth” in 2004. This time, he aims to stay focused on the original's poetic language, while incorporating a contemporary mise-en-scene to “recreate a modern wasteland of desire, replete with eerie, occult-like settings.”

Posters for "Macbeth" featuring actors Hwang Jung-min (left) as Macbeth and Kim So-jin as Lady Macbeth. (SEM Company) Posters for "Macbeth" featuring actors Hwang Jung-min (left) as Macbeth and Kim So-jin as Lady Macbeth. (SEM Company)