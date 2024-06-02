Controversies emerge over offensive digital platform content amid lax regulations

A screenshot from "We Came to Yeongyang, the Smallest City in Gyeongsang Province," (direct translation) starring Kim Min-su, (left) Jung Jae-hyung (center) and Lee Yong-ju (Psick Univ YouTube channel)

South Korean entertainment shows on digital platforms have recently sparked controversy for their offensive or discriminatory content. Some experts argue that while such new content on digital platforms enriches Korea's content landscape, there is also a pressing need for new regulations to guard against the potentially damaging affects of such content.

Popular YouTube channel Psick Univ, featuring comedians Lee Yong-ju, Kim Min-su and Jung Jae-hyung, recently caused controversy with its discriminatory comments about rural areas in Korea.

The channel, which had over 3.1 million subscribers, lost over 210,000 subscribers over the course of three weeks after posting a video titled, "We Came to Yeongyang, the Smallest City in Gyeongsang Province" (direct translation), on May 11.

In the video, the three comedians tour the city of Yeongyang, North Gyeongsang Province, while consistently making negative comments about the region, such as describing a local river as "water filled with manure," and likening the taste of some local products -- such as blueberry jelly -- to "tearing off a grandmother's flesh."

The video immediately caused a public uproar over its hateful and derogatory remarks about Korea's countryside, with comments pouring out criticism such as, "The video sold hatred and mockery as humor," "Thinking about my parents being treated like this really breaks my heart."

In response to the mounting criticism, Psick Univ, on May 18, released an apology letter in the channel's Community section and made the video in question private.

"We apologize to all those who have been harmed due to our immaturity," said Psick Univ via the announcement.

"We deeply regret not having fully considered the negative impact it could have on the community."

Psick Univ is not the only entertainment show on YouTube or other online video platforms that has sparked controversy.

Veteran comedian Lee Kyung-kyu also faced criticism for making prejudiced remarks about Jindo dogs and filming passerby without their consent on his YouTube channel, "Lekeke Lee Kyung-kyu" (direct translation).

In a video uploaded on May 10, which aimed to find people who specifically show polite behavior while walking their dogs, Lee singled out Jindo dogs for not wearing muzzles, even though other large dogs were also shown without muzzles.

This video created immediate controversy, with viewers accusing Lee of promoting hate against indigenous Jindo dogs.

Criticism also poured in about Lee filming dog owners walking their dogs without their consent.

The channel's production team later issued a statement apologizing for causing distress to pet owners and acknowledged its narrow depiction of Jindo dogs and their owners, while promising to account more carefully for the diverse perspectives and emotions of viewers in the future.