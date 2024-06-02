Controversies emerge over offensive digital platform content amid lax regulations

Most Popular
Controversies emerge over offensive digital platform content amid lax regulationsBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : June 2, 2024 - 16:07
South Korean entertainment shows on digital platforms have recently sparked controversy for their offensive or discriminatory content. Some experts argue that while such new content on digital platforms enriches Korea's content landscape, there is also a pressing need for new regulations to guard against the potentially damaging affects of such content.
Popular YouTube channel Psick Univ, featuring comedians Lee Yong-ju, Kim Min-su and Jung Jae-hyung, recently caused controversy with its discriminatory comments about rural areas in Korea.
The channel, which had over 3.1 million subscribers, lost over 210,000 subscribers over the course of three weeks after posting a video titled, "We Came to Yeongyang, the Smallest City in Gyeongsang Province" (direct translation), on May 11.
In the video, the three comedians tour the city of Yeongyang, North Gyeongsang Province, while consistently making negative comments about the region, such as describing a local river as "water filled with manure," and likening the taste of some local products -- such as blueberry jelly -- to "tearing off a grandmother's flesh."
The video immediately caused a public uproar over its hateful and derogatory remarks about Korea's countryside, with comments pouring out criticism such as, "The video sold hatred and mockery as humor," "Thinking about my parents being treated like this really breaks my heart."
In response to the mounting criticism, Psick Univ, on May 18, released an apology letter in the channel's Community section and made the video in question private.
"We apologize to all those who have been harmed due to our immaturity," said Psick Univ via the announcement.
"We deeply regret not having fully considered the negative impact it could have on the community."
Psick Univ is not the only entertainment show on YouTube or other online video platforms that has sparked controversy.
Veteran comedian Lee Kyung-kyu also faced criticism for making prejudiced remarks about Jindo dogs and filming passerby without their consent on his YouTube channel, "Lekeke Lee Kyung-kyu" (direct translation).
In a video uploaded on May 10, which aimed to find people who specifically show polite behavior while walking their dogs, Lee singled out Jindo dogs for not wearing muzzles, even though other large dogs were also shown without muzzles.
This video created immediate controversy, with viewers accusing Lee of promoting hate against indigenous Jindo dogs.
Criticism also poured in about Lee filming dog owners walking their dogs without their consent.
The channel's production team later issued a statement apologizing for causing distress to pet owners and acknowledged its narrow depiction of Jindo dogs and their owners, while promising to account more carefully for the diverse perspectives and emotions of viewers in the future.
Webtoon writer and TV personality Kim Hee-min, also known by his nickname, Kian84, recently raised controversy while hosting the ninth episode of "SNL Korea Season 5" on Coupang Play, due to a scene depicting him smoking indoors.
Kim was fined 100,000 won ($72) for smoking a cigarette during the skit. According to the National Health Promotion Act, office buildings, factories and complexes with a total floor area of at least 1,000 square meters are designated non-smoking areas.
Pop culture critic Kim Hern-sik said that while entertainment shows on digital platforms have their own merits, content creators on digital platforms should devise new rules to avoid producing harmful content that could lead to a public backlash.
"Every time a new form of media is introduced, a new type of venture is made to create (content). Such content incentivizes broadcasters to generate more entertaining material, which, in turn, stimulates streaming services and web entertainment content creators. Consequently, a virtuous cycle is formed within the Korean content market and this fosters the creation of more evolved content," Kim told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.
Kim added that digital platforms offer the advantage of introducing Korean content to audiences overseas.
However, he argued that the existing regulations, which allow streaming services and web content more lenient oversight, have resulted in increasingly provocative and offensive content.
Currently, traditional TV broadcasters are regulated by the Broadcasting Act, and digital platforms are regulated by the Information and Communications Network Act. As a result, TV content is subject to numerous regulations related to profanity, alcohol consumption and sexual conduct on screen. However, digital content is only regulated so as not to disseminate information regarding illegal websites or illegal information.
Recently, streaming services have implemented a voluntary rating system for content, but Kim believes that is not enough.
Starting in April, Korean streaming service content providers designated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism can voluntarily rate their content without having to go through the Korea Media Rating Board, in a bid to shorten the time it takes for their content to be reviewed.
"Content creators on these platforms following the voluntary rating system will probably exercise caution initially, but over time it could become challenging to maintain this system, considering the nature of online content relying on views and clicks," according to Kim.
As a solution, the critic said multiple measures should be enacted.
"Digital platforms should introduce autonomous regulations of their own. Simultaneously, it's also necessary for the Korea Communications Commission to establish new regulatory standards for a two-track approach," he said.
"Additionally, the roles of the media and consumers are both crucial. For problematic scenes, public criticism should be given without reservation. Boycotts and pressure from civil groups are also necessary because even a minor issue can lead to subscriber attrition on platforms such as streaming services," Kim said.
