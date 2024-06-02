Yoon meets leaders of Tanzania, Ethiopia ahead of Korea-Africa Summit

President Yoon Suk Yeol (fifth from left) hold talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (fourth from left) during a summit on the sidelines of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit held Sunday. (Presidential Office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday held two rounds of bilateral talks with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, respectively, on the sidelines of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit scheduled for later this week in Seoul.

Seoul described the meetings as a stepping-stone for Asia's fourth-largest economy to weather the transnational crises through increased strategic cooperation with the African continent.

The Korean president and Hassan held a summit-level working lunch at Yoon's office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Sunday, according to the presidential office. This followed Hassan writing in the guestbook and a pact-signing ceremony.

According to Yoon's office, the two nations initiated talks over the Economic Partnership Agreement to diversify trade goods. The two leaders also acknowledged South Korea's $2.5 billion commitment to Tanzania through the Korea Economic Development Cooperation Fund by 2028 to help improve living conditions and boost economic growth for Tanzania. The two also signed memorandums of understanding, including one meant for Tanzania's stable supply of key materials to South Korea.

South Korea established diplomatic ties with Tanzania in April 1992.

Later in the evening, Yoon and Abiy met at a separate summit-level working dinner in the presidential office, according to Seoul.

South Korea and Ethiopia established diplomatic ties in December 1963. Ethiopia was the only African country to have sent combat troops to counter North Korea's invasion of South Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Yoon and Abiy acknowledged the signing of the Trade and Investment Promotion Framework between the two countries in October last year, as well as South Korea's $1 billion commitment through the Korea Economic Development Cooperation Fund extending through 2028, according to Yoon's office. The two also discussed South Korea's projects to set up a power grid, build roads and refurbish rivers in Ethiopia. They additionally expressed hopes concerning mining development and defense equipment deals.