Seoul hosts ICC seminar highlighting role of Asia-Pacific in international justice

Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon and former ICC chief Song Sang-hyun greet one another at the seminar at a hotel in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

South Korea’s Ministry of Justice on Tuesday held a high-level seminar with the International Criminal Court to mark the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute -- the founding treaty of The Hague-based war crimes court.

The regional seminar, held under the theme of the “ICC and the Asia-Pacific: past, present and future of the Rome Statute -- vision for the greater regional solidarity,” was hosted in Seoul by the Justice Ministry and the Supreme Court on Nov. 14-15.

The ICC delegation visiting Seoul for the two-day seminar includes its president Piotr Hofmanski; Silvia Fernandez de Gurmendi, president of the assembly of the state parties to the Rome Statute; and Nazhat Shameem Khan, a deputy prosecutor.

Song Sang-hyun, the former president of the International Criminal Court, delivered a special address at the seminar, which was not open to the press.

Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon said in his opening remarks that the “close coalition and solidarity” of the international community is “essential for the success of the ICC in carrying out its role of responding to grave crimes against humanity and protecting human rights.”

“To this end, we must bring together the capabilities and wisdom of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region,” the minister said.