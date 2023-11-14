Probe of school teacher’s death finds no evidence of crime

Protesters in black chant slogans on Oct. 28 in Yeouido, Seoul, holding signs calling for the revision of the Child Welfare Act, which they argue leads to excessive complaints from parents claiming "psychological abuse by teachers." (Yonhap)

An investigation into the death of an elementary school teacher that triggered months of teachers’ protests will end without further proceedings, police said Tuesday.

In a briefing Tuesday, Seocho Police Chief Song Won-young told media the investigation into the suicide of a teacher at Seoul’s Seo2 Elementary School had found no evidence of criminal activities.

The 24-year-old teacher died on July 18 in a storage area in the school in Seocho-dong, an affluent neighborhood in southern Seoul. She was in her first year of teaching, and taught pupils in the first grade.

Protests by teachers erupted across South Korea, amid allegations her suicide was caused by bullying by pupils' parents, especially those involved in an incident dubbed the "pencil case" in which one student scratched another.

The police, however, concluded her suicide was brought on by stress from work and personal problems.

The NFS report on the case suspects her psychological difficulties were aggravated by school-related problems, including teaching, mediating conflicts among parents, and administrative tasks.