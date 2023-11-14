Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Suneung to take place Thursday, but without 'killer questions'

    Suneung to take place Thursday, but without 'killer questions'
  2. 2

    SK Chairman, estranged wife lock horns in divorce battle

    SK Chairman, estranged wife lock horns in divorce battle
  3. 3

    [Hello Hangeul] In Brasilia, worldly dreams are born from Korean classes

    [Hello Hangeul] In Brasilia, worldly dreams are born from Korean classes
  4. 4

    S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea

    S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
  5. 5

    [Graphic News] Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 years: data

    [Graphic News] Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 years: data
  1. 6

    S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats

    S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats
  2. 7

    LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends

    LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends
  3. 8

    Drug scandals intoxicating the entertainment scene

    Drug scandals intoxicating the entertainment scene
  4. 9

    LG Display set for turnaround next year, buoyed by Apple’s first OLED iPad

    LG Display set for turnaround next year, buoyed by Apple’s first OLED iPad
  5. 10

    Air pollution causes 43 premature deaths per 100,000 population in Korea

    Air pollution causes 43 premature deaths per 100,000 population in Korea
지나쌤

Seoul shares open higher despite potential US govt. shutdown woes

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 09:39

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday on advances in tech shares amid growing concerns that the United States may face a government shutdown.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 25.87 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,429.63 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investors have been closely monitoring the possibility that the US may face a government shutdown should Congress fail to pass a spending plan by Friday.

Overnight, US shares closed mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.16 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.22 percent.

In Seoul, tech giant Samsung Electronics moved up 0.71 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.23 percent. Top battery maker LG Energy Solution added 2.53 percent.

Chemical shares also gathered ground, with LG Chem rising 2.09 percent and oil refiner SK Innovation increasing 2.29 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,320.8 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 4.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines