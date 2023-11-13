Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra meets electronic beats

When traditional Korean instruments such as gayageum, haegeum and daegeum meet electronic music, what kind of harmony will emerge?

The Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra is set to perform the second stage of its 2023 Mixed Orchestra series on Dec. 7 at the Sejong Grand Theater.

Breaking free from convention, the Mixed Orchestra series seeks to push the boundaries of Korean traditional music by intertwining it with various genres, this time turning its attention to electronic music.

The trio band, Modular Seoul, will lead the concert with the modular synth, an electronic musical instrument that synthesizes sounds.