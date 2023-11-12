[Test Drive] Torres EVX presents all-around electric SUV

KG Mobility's all-electric sport utility vehicle EVX (KG Mobility) KG Mobility's all-electric sport utility vehicle EVX (KG Mobility)

The Torres EVX, KG Mobility’s all-electric sport utility vehicle boasting well-rounded features, is poised to win the hearts of consumers looking for an affordable, multifunctional SUV powered by electricity. The Korea Herald had a closer look at the electric SUV and got behind the wheel during a test drive over a course of about 66 kilometers on Wednesday. The Korean automaker began mass production of the Torres EVX in early November. At first glance, the Torres EVX has similar vibes to the Torres, KG Mobility's SUV powered by an internal combustion engine, including its boxy shape and the feeling of rigidness in the car’s overall exterior intended to echo the automaker’s design philosophy of “Powered by Toughness.” The front of the vehicle displays the biggest changes from the fuel-powered SUV, as the Torres EVX’s face has covered the area where the grille had been located with slimmer, linear headlamps. The rest of the EV’s exterior appears to have inherited the original Torres SUV's features.

The Korea Herald reporter lies down in the back of the Torres EVX with the back seats fully folded during a test drive in Incheon on Wednesday. (Kan Hyeong-woo/The Korea Herald) The Korea Herald reporter lies down in the back of the Torres EVX with the back seats fully folded during a test drive in Incheon on Wednesday. (Kan Hyeong-woo/The Korea Herald)

With a length of 4,715 millimeters, width of 1,890 mm and height of 1,785 mm, the Torres EVX’s true functional highlight of the electric SUV is found in the back. Touting maximum luggage space of up to 1,662 liters with the back seats fully folded and an inside height of 930 mm, the vehicle provides ideal space for car camping experiences. The Korea Herald reporter -- at a height of 184 centimeters -- could comfortably lie down in the luggage space with the back seats folded down. The back of the front seats are installed with the kind of foldable tables commonly found on airplanes. There is also ample legroom for passengers in the back seat even with the large trunk. The front row of the Torres EVX stays true to the SUV’s simplicity, as it comes with almost zero analog buttons in the center console. The dashboard extends to the middle of the front row, combining a 12.3-inch cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment navigation system to create a panoramic display.

Torres EVX's front row (KG Mobility) Torres EVX's front row (KG Mobility)

Equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries known for their safety and durability, the Torres EVX offers a maximum motor output of 152 kilowatts, approximately equivalent to 207 horsepower. The test drive course from western Seoul to Incheon consisted of city driving, highways and rural roads. The driver could accelerate easily, with the ride remaining stable even at high speeds. According to the carmaker, the vehicle is able to drive up to 433 kilometers on a full charge. The battery was 88 percent charged with an estimated driving distance of 419 km at the beginning of the drive. After about an hour and a half of driving, the battery remained at 72 percent with an estimated remaining driving distance of 347 km. The Torres EVX’s smart regenerative braking system also allows greater comfort for the driver, as the vehicle controls the force of the brake depending on various factors, including the speed of the vehicle, surrounding traffic and the grade of the roads. The Torres EVX is offered in two trims -- E5 and E7 -- with their prices starting at 47.5 million won ($36,000) and 49.6 million won, respectively. Combined with subsidies from the Ministry of Environment and local governments, the company said the actual purchasing cost would be less than 40 million won. KG Mobility plans to launch the electric SUV in overseas markets next year.