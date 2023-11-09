SPC Samlip partners with Asian supermarket chain H Mart

Most Popular
-
1
US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
-
2
Yoon's approval rating rises to 37%: Yonhap News survey
-
3
S. Korea retracts bans on disposable cups at cafes, restaurants
-
4
Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
-
5
Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center
-
6
Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter
-
7
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
8
[Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20
-
9
This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists
-
10
Samsung Electronics unveils own generative AI, Samsung Gauss
SPC Samlip partners with Asian supermarket chain H MartBy Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Nov. 9, 2023 - 16:50
South Korean confectionery company SPC Samlip said Thursday that it had signed a partnership with H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in North America, as part of efforts to further increase its global presence.
H Mart operates some 120 supermarkets in the US, Canada and the UK. In 2022, it posted 4.3 trillion won ($3.28 billion) in sales.
Under the partnership, SPC Samlip will increase its supply of confectionery products to be distributed through H Mart's extensive sales network.
“SPC Samlip has already been shipping around 90 different types of products to H Mart, and the combined export volume is worth 2 billion won a year," said a Samlip official. "With the latest partnership, both trade volume and revenue are expected to further increase."
The two companies agreed to jointly develop new food products and introduce them through H Mart stores as early as the first half of 2024.
SPC Samlip said it will also support H Mart's overseas expansion by supplying products to its stores outside the US.
SPC Samlip has been ramping up efforts to expand its global presence. In October, the company attended the Anuga food trade show to promote Korean dessert products, including yakgwa, or honey cookies. During the fair, the company held meetings with around 170 buyers.
The company said it will continue to extend its distribution channels globally to secure a firmer footing in global markets.
More from Headlines
-
Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers launch 2-day strike
-
Top court orders Oxy to compensate indirect victim of toxic humidifier sterilizer