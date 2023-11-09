Most Popular
-
1
US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
-
2
Yoon's approval rating rises to 37%: Yonhap News survey
-
3
S. Korea retracts bans on disposable cups at cafes, restaurants
-
4
Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
-
5
Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center
-
6
Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter
-
7
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
8
[Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20
-
9
This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists
-
10
Samsung Electronics unveils own generative AI, Samsung Gauss
KDI slashes 2024 growth to 2.2%
Without structural reform, economy projected to fall to sub-2% growth in five yearsBy Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov. 9, 2023 - 15:52
The state-run Korea Development Institute brought down the economic growth forecast for 2024 to 2.2 percent and 1.4 percent in 2023, slashing 0.1 percentage point each from the previous projection made in August, citing a slowdown in private consumption stemming from high rates.
The local economy will show gradual recovery backed by exports next year, yet the pace will be limited due to the slowdown in domestic consumption due to persistently high rates, making it grow by 2.2 percent on-year, according to a forecast released by the think tank Thursday.
It is the same as the projection made by the Bank of Korea and the International Monetary Fund, lower than the government’s 2.4 percent. It is slightly higher than the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s projection at 2.1 percent.
The yearly increase in the growth rate is due to the base effect of the slump in the economy from this year. Though the Korean economy has recently been showing signs of picking up its pace, the recovery will be slow as private consumption and equipment investment will be limited.
The KDI is forecasting 2.3 percent growth in the first half and 2 percent in the second half for next year.
The think tank projected this year’s growth rate will stand at 1.4 percent. This is the same as that of the government, central bank and the IMF’s.
“It is hard to say next year’s 2.2 percent growth rate is ‘strong.’ This is a rebound from the ‘weak’ to ‘intermediate,’” said Jung Kyu-chul, director of the office of macroeconomic analysis and forecasting at the KDI. "The Korean economy will recover at a very gradual pace."
Export rebound, especially in the chip industry, will be the main driver to lead the recovery of the Korean economy, according to the KDI. Exports are expected to grow 3.3 percent next year, while imports surge by 3.4 percent.
But next year’s private consumption is likely to grow at 1.8 percent, down 0.6 percentage point than the August forecast, under the assessment that the spending on goods will be slow due to persistently high rates, as well as the equipment investment.
The think tank projects inflation to grow at 2.6 percent in 2024, significantly lower than the 3.6 percent for this year. Yet the estimates for both 2023 and 2024 are higher by 0.1 percentage point from the August projections, reflecting the recent volatility in international oil prices.
The KDI further stressed that macroeconomic policies should maintain a restrictive stance for a while to bring down inflation.
"We do not see the need to change the current level of interest rates," Jung said. The BOK has been maintaining its key rate at 3.5 percent since February. “Yet, there is no immediate need to strengthen the level of restrictiveness in the policies.”
The KDI warned of heightened geopolitical tension from the Israel-Hamas war and the potential collapse of China’s real estate economy, saying they could bring down the growth of the Korean economy.
Jung further mentioned the need for the structural reform of government expenditures as public spending has been on the rise due to an aging society.
“After some five years, it will be natural for the Korean economy to see (yearly) growth in the 1 percent range,” Jung said. “Without proper structural reform, the decline in the growth rate will be faster.”
More from Headlines
-
Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers launch 2-day strike
-
Top court orders Oxy to compensate indirect victim of toxic humidifier sterilizer