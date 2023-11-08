Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Race issue enters Korean politics

    Race issue enters Korean politics
  2. 2

    Breaking silence over drug allegations, G-Dragon appears for questioning

    Breaking silence over drug allegations, G-Dragon appears for questioning
  3. 3

    Stock market soars as short selling ban takes effect

    Stock market soars as short selling ban takes effect
  4. 4

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
  5. 5

    [Newsmaker] Fugitive captured after 3 days on the lam

    [Newsmaker] Fugitive captured after 3 days on the lam
  1. 6

    S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide

    S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide
  2. 7

    Hyundai to develop own cheaper batteries for EVs

    Hyundai to develop own cheaper batteries for EVs
  3. 8

    Man arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair

    Man arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair
  4. 9

    From Itaewon to Hollywood, Park Seo-joon enters Marvel universe

    From Itaewon to Hollywood, Park Seo-joon enters Marvel universe
  5. 10

    Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks

    Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks
소아쌤

Kakao Bank's Q3 profit jumps 21% on higher interest income

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 8, 2023 - 09:30

    • Link copied

(Herald DB) (Herald DB)

South Korean online lender Kakao Bank said Wednesday its net profit jumped 21 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter, helped by higher interest income.

Third-quarter net profit came to 94.5 billion won ($72.7 million), up 21.2 percent from a year earlier, Kakao Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue surged 59.4 percent on-year to 656.6 billion won, with operating income growing 21.9 percent on-year to 127.5 billion won, it said.

In the first nine months of the year, Kakao Bank said its net profit reached 279.2 billion won, up 37.8 percent from the same period last year. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines