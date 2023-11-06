Without light, Lightwalk will not be architecture: Dominique Perrault

A rendering of Lightwalk, Gangnam International Transit Center in Seoul (Rayus_Junglim_Dominique Perrault Architecte_ADAGP) A rendering of Lightwalk, Gangnam International Transit Center in Seoul (Rayus_Junglim_Dominique Perrault Architecte_ADAGP)

Gangnam Intermodal Transit Center is more than just an underground transportation station that will house three high-speed train lines and two subway stations in southern Seoul. For acclaimed architect Dominique Perrault, it is more of a social project. “It is not a project to build an underground tunnel. Architecture is part of culture. The space should be a quality public space where people want to come, not a damp and dark underground space,” the architect said in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on Oct. 28. He spoke in French with a Korean interpreter. The project, which won an international competition in 2017, has been mired in trouble as its construction costs have far exceeded the city budget, which was set at around 600 billion won ($463 million), according to Seoul-based Junglim Architecture involved in the project. The total cost for the project, including the engineering works, is around 1.5 trillion won. Although the primary function of the space is a transportation hub, the 167,000-square-meter underground station is also a public space, and will feature a large square on the ground, a huge exhibition space and a multitude of spaces for work. Some 600,000 people are expected to use the underground space daily. For Perrault, the natural light that permeates the underground space is the key which will differentiate the underground space from other such spaces.

"Light is crucial to make people want to use the space. If natural light does not come through, it will be like we build the world’s largest transit station and bury it under the ground,” he said. Expected to be completed in 2028, he named the project “Lightwalk,” stressing that the Gangnam International Transit Center will bring a change to the history of underground space in the city. The plan is for natural light to pour in through arcades made of glass. The architect said that although the transit center is supposed to include a large-scale bus garage 20 meters underground, which is quite costly to build, he is doubtful if the public space would be able to have the bus garage so deep underground, considering the given construction budget.

The transit center will stretch along Yeongdong-daero, a major thoroughfare of the city south of the Han River, and will be connected to Coex, the city’s largest convention facility. Perrault said it is important that the Seoul Metropolitan Government help people understand what kind of project is taking place during the construction phase as huge taxpayer money is being spent on it. Numerous complaints about the noise and traffic in the area have been filed since the construction began two years ago. The project is expected to be completed in April 2028. “This is an interesting architecture project for people, and the city needs to put in effort to help them understand that the inconvenience is only for now (and is necessary) to make a positive change for people. Such a message could be put out at an exhibition on site or on electronic signs near the construction site,” he said. He cited the example of an exhibition on an ongoing project he is directing in Paris. The large-scale project, called “Grand Paris Express,” is a network of new rapid transit lines with 68 new metro stations, which will begin operating next year. The project involves some 70 architects, most of whom are French architects, paired with artists. An exhibition for the project in Paris will kick off Wednesday, running through Feb. 6, 2024 at the Cite de l'Architecture. “Such large-scale architecture projects draw a massive number of architects, creating a movement (in the architecture field),” Perrault said.

