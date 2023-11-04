Israel fires missile at Gaza house of Hamas chief Haniyeh: report

Palestinians and Arabs living in South Korea with members of Civic groups attend a rally in solidarity with Palestinians, near the Israel embassy in Seoul on Saturday. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. (EPA)

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported on Saturday.

It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.

Haniyeh, Hamas' political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.