Israel fires missile at Gaza house of Hamas chief Haniyeh: report

Most Popular
-
1
Japan returns favor again by flying 15 Korean nationals out of Israel
-
2
Bedbug reports cause jitters across S. Korea
-
3
35 foreign individuals to be awarded for promoting Korean culture
-
4
Man gets jail term for killing bedridden wife after years of caring for her
-
5
"I am..." meme latest to go viral in bizarre saga surrounding fencing star
-
6
5 S. Koreans from Gaza arrived in Egypt via Rafah border: ministry
-
7
Samsung files complaint in US against BOE for allegedly leaking trade secrets
-
8
Foreign exchange reserves fall for third consecutive month
-
9
Following an Israeli airstrike, crowded Gaza hospital struggles to treat wounded children
-
10
Man wins W1.4b, putting to bed legal battle surrounding wife’s death
Israel fires missile at Gaza house of Hamas chief Haniyeh: reportBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 4, 2023 - 17:10
CAIRO (Reuters) - An Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported on Saturday.
It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.
Haniyeh, Hamas' political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.
More from Headlines
-
FM makes final pitch for World Expo 2030 in France
-
Quake shakes northwest Nepal, killing at least 128 and injuring dozens
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report