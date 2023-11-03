NTOK Live+ to screen latest plays from UK, Netherlands

The National Theater of Korea will screen three plays in November as part of “NTOK Live+,” a program introducing prominent overseas theatrical performances. Three classic plays -- Shakespeare’s “Othello,” Euripides’ “Medea” and Chekhov’s “The Seagull” -- have been reinterpreted by the National Theatre in London, the International Theater Amsterdam and the Jamie Lloyd Company in London, respectively. All three works are being screened for the first time in Korea. They will be screened in their original languages with Korean subtitles.

Director Clint Dyer’s “Othello,” which premiered in 2022 is a modern reimagining of Shakespeare’s tragedy. Othello is portrayed as a Moorish general who is an outsider in a predominantly white society. The play explores themes of human nature such as suspicion and jealousy, while also addressing issues like racial discrimination and domestic violence. Female characters are depicted as actively resisting domestic violence, Iago as a violent racist and the ensemble as a disinterested public.

“Medea” written and directed by Simon Stone, reinterprets the Greek tragedy of Euripides. It is based upon the myth of Jason and Medea, a former princess of the kingdom of Colchis. When Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth, Medea finds her position threatened, leading her to take vengeance on Jason by murdering his new wife as well as her own two sons. Stone incorporates the real-life story of American doctor Deborah Green, who killed her children in a house fire in 1995. The play centers around Anna, a woman in her 40s who has a successful career and a happy family.

