NTOK Live+ to screen latest plays from UK, Netherlands

Most Popular
-
1
Kim Jong-un orders support for Palestine in Israel-Hamas war: NIS
-
2
BOK breathes sigh of relief after Fed pauses rate hikes
-
3
Supreme Court acquits ex-coast guard leadership over Sewol ferry sinking
-
4
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
-
5
Kakao taxi-hailing service ‘unethical,’ says Yoon
-
6
Asiana to sell cargo biz to help Korean Air win EU approval for takeover
-
7
More mosquitoes in Seoul this fall: report
-
8
JCS says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles
-
9
S. Korean military detects signs of NK supplying ballistic missiles to Russia
-
10
[Graphic News] Over 4,000 people have fallen victim to ‘jeonse’ frauds this year: data
NTOK Live+ to screen latest plays from UK, NetherlandsBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Nov. 3, 2023 - 17:22
The National Theater of Korea will screen three plays in November as part of “NTOK Live+,” a program introducing prominent overseas theatrical performances.
Three classic plays -- Shakespeare’s “Othello,” Euripides’ “Medea” and Chekhov’s “The Seagull” -- have been reinterpreted by the National Theatre in London, the International Theater Amsterdam and the Jamie Lloyd Company in London, respectively.
All three works are being screened for the first time in Korea.
They will be screened in their original languages with Korean subtitles.
Director Clint Dyer’s “Othello,” which premiered in 2022 is a modern reimagining of Shakespeare’s tragedy.
Othello is portrayed as a Moorish general who is an outsider in a predominantly white society.
The play explores themes of human nature such as suspicion and jealousy, while also addressing issues like racial discrimination and domestic violence. Female characters are depicted as actively resisting domestic violence, Iago as a violent racist and the ensemble as a disinterested public.
“Medea” written and directed by Simon Stone, reinterprets the Greek tragedy of Euripides. It is based upon the myth of Jason and Medea, a former princess of the kingdom of Colchis. When Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth, Medea finds her position threatened, leading her to take vengeance on Jason by murdering his new wife as well as her own two sons.
Stone incorporates the real-life story of American doctor Deborah Green, who killed her children in a house fire in 1995.
The play centers around Anna, a woman in her 40s who has a successful career and a happy family.
"The Seagull" is an adaptation of Chekhov's classic play set in 21st century Britain, created by the playwright Anya Reiss and directed by Jamie Lloyd.
The production does not use specific stage sets, props or costumes. Instead, it focuses on the dialogue and emotional performances of the actors.
Emilia Clarke, known for her role in HBO series "A Game of Thrones," plays the lead role of Nina.
The detailed screening schedule is available on NTOK's official website.
More from Headlines
-
Japan returns favor again by flying 15 Korean nationals out of Israel
-
Foreign exchange reserves fall for third consecutive month
-
Bedbug reports cause jitters across S. Korea