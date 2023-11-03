Lee Dong-wook pop-up store to open next week

A pop-up store based on South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook is scheduled to open at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido on Nov. 9.

According to Lee’s agency King Kong by Starship, the upcoming offline flash event, titled “Fancy Being Friends?” will mainly feature the actor’s avatar Wookdong, a white lion character which embodies the actor’s appearance, hobbies and personality.

“Lee Dong-wook will be the first Korean actor to hold a character-themed pop-up shop here,” the agency said.

Themed merchandise and content are set to entertain Lee’s local and overseas fans.

The pop-up store also offers an opportunity for visitors to purchase Lee's 2024 Season's Greetings in an offline format.

Season's Greetings is an exclusive, special package or gift box for fans, containing a calendar, a diary, postcards, polaroid pictures taken by the actor and a photobook of Lee’s trip to Switzerland this year.

Other stationary and items to be included in the package are yet to be announced.

Lee, who caught the attention of many local and foreign drama fans with “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (2016), informally known as “Goblin,” entertained viewers with yet another fantasy series, “Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938,” this year.

The project revolves around a male “gumiho,” Lee Yeon, living in the 21st century in Korea. A gumiho is a shape-shifting nine-tailed fox and a beloved character from Korean folklore.