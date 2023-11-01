[김대균의 영어산책] 최근 토익에 출제되었고 각종 시험에 자주 출제되는 <동사 + A from B> 표현 공부

1. prohibit A from B:

● The museum prohibits visitors from touching the artwork.(박물관은 방문객이 작품을 만지는 것을 금지합니다.)

● The school's dress code prohibits students from wearing hats indoors.(학교 복장 규정에 따라 학생들은 실내에서 모자를 착용할 수 없습니다.)

● City regulations prohibit businesses from operating after midnight.(시 규정은 자정 이후 영업을 금지하고 있습니다.)

2. prevent A from B:

● Wearing sunscreen can prevent you from getting sunburned.(자외선 차단제를 바르면 햇볕에 타는 것을 방지할 수 있습니다.)

● The security system prevents intruders from entering the building.(보안 시스템은 침입자가 건물에 들어오는 것을 방지합니다.)

● A healthy diet and exercise can prevent individuals from developing certain diseases.(건강한 식단과 운동은 특정 질병의 발병을 예방할 수 있습니다)

3. stop A from B:

● I stopped him from making a costly mistake.(나는 그가 값비싼 실수를 저지르는 것을 막았습니다.)

● Can you stop the dog from barking at night?(밤에 개가 짖는 소리를 멈출 수 있나요?)

● The heavy rain didn't stop the children from playing outside.(폭우에도 아이들이 밖에서 노는 것을 막지 못했습니다.)

4. dissuade A from B:

● I tried to dissuade her from buying that expensive dress.(저는 그 비싼 드레스를 사지 말라고 설득했습니다.)

● His friends attempted to dissuade him from starting a risky business venture.(친구들은 위험한 사업을 시작하지 말라고 설득하려 했습니다.)

● The negative reviews might dissuade customers from purchasing the product.(부정적인 리뷰로 인해 고객이 제품을 구매하지 않을 수도 있습니다.)

5. protect A from B:

● The case protects the phone from scratches and falls.(케이스는 긁힘과 낙하로부터 휴대폰을 보호합니다.)

● The mother bear protects her cubs from potential threats.(어미 곰은 잠재적 인 위협으로부터 새끼를 보호합니다)

● Umbrellas protect us from the rain.(우산은 비로부터 우리를 보호합니다.)

6. restrict A from B:

● The library restricts visitors from bringing in food and drinks.(도서관에서는 방문객의 음식물 반입을 제한합니다.)

● Some software restricts users from accessing advanced features without a premium subscription.(일부 소프트웨어는 프리미엄 구독 없이는 사용자가 고급 기능에 액세스하지 못하도록 제한합니다.)

● The coach restricts the players from eating junk food during the training season.(코치는 훈련 시즌 동안 선수들이 정크 푸드를 먹지 못하도록 제한합니다.)

7. deter A from B:

● Harsh penalties deter criminals from committing crimes.(가혹한 처벌은 범죄자의 범죄를 억제합니다.)

● Long wait times might deter people from visiting a particular restaurant.(대기 시간이 길면 사람들이 특정 레스토랑을 방문하지 않을 수 있습니다.)

● The high price deterred me from buying the luxury handbag.(비싼 가격 때문에 명품 핸드백을 사지 못했습니다.)

8. shield A from B:

● Sunglasses shield our eyes from harmful UV rays.(선글라스는 유해한 자외선으로부터 눈을 보호합니다.)

● The firewall shields the computer from potential cyber threats.(방화벽은 잠재적인 사이버 위협으로부터 컴퓨터를 보호합니다.)

● The canopy shields the picnic area from the sun and rain.(천막은 피크닉 장소를 햇빛과 비로부터 보호합니다.)

9. divert A from B:

● The construction signs diverted traffic from the main road.(공사 표지판으로 인해 주요 도로에서 교통이 우회되었습니다.)

● The teacher tried to divert the children's attention from the disturbance outside.(교사는 바깥의 소란으로부터 아이들의 주의를 돌리려고 노력했습니다.)

● Comedies can divert our minds from our daily stresses.(코미디는 일상의 스트레스로부터 우리의 마음을 돌릴 수 있습니다.)

10. rescue A from B:

● The lifeguard rescued the swimmer from the strong currents.(인명 구조 요원이 강한 물살에서 수영자를 구해냈습니다.)

● The firefighters rescued the cat from the tall tree.(소방관이 높은 나무에서 고양이를 구해냈어요.)

● The superhero rescued the city from the villain's evil plans.(슈퍼히어로가 악당의 사악한 계획으로부터 도시를 구해냈어요.)

