Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist

    US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
  2. 2

    Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center

    Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center
  3. 3

    [KH explains] End of Chinese tourist boom?

    [KH explains] End of Chinese tourist boom?
  4. 4

    Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties

    Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
  5. 5

    Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter

    Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter
  1. 6

    [Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20

    [Korean History] In 2004, serial murderer with goal to kill 100 was stopped at 20
  2. 7

    Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills

    Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills
  3. 8

    Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday

    Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
  4. 9

    Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year

    Global minimum corporate tax to take effect in Korea next year
  5. 10

    This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists

    This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years: scientists
소아쌤

[김대균의 영어산책] 최근 토익에 출제되었고 각종 시험에 자주 출제되는 <동사 + A from B> 표현 공부

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 10, 2023 - 10:00

    • Link copied

1. prohibit A from B:

● The museum prohibits visitors from touching the artwork.(박물관은 방문객이 작품을 만지는 것을 금지합니다.)

● The school's dress code prohibits students from wearing hats indoors.(학교 복장 규정에 따라 학생들은 실내에서 모자를 착용할 수 없습니다.)

● City regulations prohibit businesses from operating after midnight.(시 규정은 자정 이후 영업을 금지하고 있습니다.)

2. prevent A from B:

● Wearing sunscreen can prevent you from getting sunburned.(자외선 차단제를 바르면 햇볕에 타는 것을 방지할 수 있습니다.)

● The security system prevents intruders from entering the building.(보안 시스템은 침입자가 건물에 들어오는 것을 방지합니다.)

● A healthy diet and exercise can prevent individuals from developing certain diseases.(건강한 식단과 운동은 특정 질병의 발병을 예방할 수 있습니다)

3. stop A from B:

● I stopped him from making a costly mistake.(나는 그가 값비싼 실수를 저지르는 것을 막았습니다.)

● Can you stop the dog from barking at night?(밤에 개가 짖는 소리를 멈출 수 있나요?)

● The heavy rain didn't stop the children from playing outside.(폭우에도 아이들이 밖에서 노는 것을 막지 못했습니다.)

4. dissuade A from B:

● I tried to dissuade her from buying that expensive dress.(저는 그 비싼 드레스를 사지 말라고 설득했습니다.)

● His friends attempted to dissuade him from starting a risky business venture.(친구들은 위험한 사업을 시작하지 말라고 설득하려 했습니다.)

● The negative reviews might dissuade customers from purchasing the product.(부정적인 리뷰로 인해 고객이 제품을 구매하지 않을 수도 있습니다.)

5. protect A from B:

● The case protects the phone from scratches and falls.(케이스는 긁힘과 낙하로부터 휴대폰을 보호합니다.)

● The mother bear protects her cubs from potential threats.(어미 곰은 잠재적 인 위협으로부터 새끼를 보호합니다)

● Umbrellas protect us from the rain.(우산은 비로부터 우리를 보호합니다.)

6. restrict A from B:

● The library restricts visitors from bringing in food and drinks.(도서관에서는 방문객의 음식물 반입을 제한합니다.)

● Some software restricts users from accessing advanced features without a premium subscription.(일부 소프트웨어는 프리미엄 구독 없이는 사용자가 고급 기능에 액세스하지 못하도록 제한합니다.)

● The coach restricts the players from eating junk food during the training season.(코치는 훈련 시즌 동안 선수들이 정크 푸드를 먹지 못하도록 제한합니다.)

7. deter A from B:

● Harsh penalties deter criminals from committing crimes.(가혹한 처벌은 범죄자의 범죄를 억제합니다.)

● Long wait times might deter people from visiting a particular restaurant.(대기 시간이 길면 사람들이 특정 레스토랑을 방문하지 않을 수 있습니다.)

● The high price deterred me from buying the luxury handbag.(비싼 가격 때문에 명품 핸드백을 사지 못했습니다.)

8. shield A from B:

● Sunglasses shield our eyes from harmful UV rays.(선글라스는 유해한 자외선으로부터 눈을 보호합니다.)

● The firewall shields the computer from potential cyber threats.(방화벽은 잠재적인 사이버 위협으로부터 컴퓨터를 보호합니다.)

● The canopy shields the picnic area from the sun and rain.(천막은 피크닉 장소를 햇빛과 비로부터 보호합니다.)

9. divert A from B:

● The construction signs diverted traffic from the main road.(공사 표지판으로 인해 주요 도로에서 교통이 우회되었습니다.)

● The teacher tried to divert the children's attention from the disturbance outside.(교사는 바깥의 소란으로부터 아이들의 주의를 돌리려고 노력했습니다.)

● Comedies can divert our minds from our daily stresses.(코미디는 일상의 스트레스로부터 우리의 마음을 돌릴 수 있습니다.)

10. rescue A from B:

● The lifeguard rescued the swimmer from the strong currents.(인명 구조 요원이 강한 물살에서 수영자를 구해냈습니다.)

● The firefighters rescued the cat from the tall tree.(소방관이 높은 나무에서 고양이를 구해냈어요.)

● The superhero rescued the city from the villain's evil plans.(슈퍼히어로가 악당의 사악한 계획으로부터 도시를 구해냈어요.)

김대균 최신 토익만점 성적표 인증!

More from Headlines