Director touts Netflix's ‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’ as warm tale for adults

Director Lee Jae-gyu, most recently known for “All of Us Are Dead,” has returned with comedy series “Daily Dose of Sunshine,” a Netflix original series set in a psychiatric ward.

Park Bo-young stars as a kind-hearted nurse working at a psychiatric ward, dealing with a variety of patients and colleagues.

Lee Jung-eun (“Parasite,” “Our Blues”) appears as a head nurse who supports Da-eun. Yeon Woo-jin stars as Go-yoon, a doctor in charge of proctologic surgery. Jang Dong-yoon plays Yoo-chan, a good friend of Da-eun who quits work due to his personal sufferings.

Based on the novel of the same title by author Lee Ra-ha, who worked as a psychiatric nurse, this drama about modern-day issues surrounding mental illnesses had long been on the director's to-do list.

“I wanted to deliver the warmness of humans through the story, as well as portray the purity of the novel that the author wanted to convey," director Lee told reporters during a press conference held in Seoul on Wednesday.

"As you know, these days people say half of us suffer from illnesses of the mind. The world we live in is so difficult and heartless. Many don’t know how to expose such conditions to people around them, as it is more like a taboo in our society. I wanted to make a drama that can comfort the viewers."

He said the drama was something he desperately needed, especially after filming “All of Us Are Dead.”

“Filming this, every day was like a process of self-healing. I felt like my heart was cured by the filming of each episode,” he said.

The actors said they visited the Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital to learn what doctors and nurses do at a psychiatric ward.

“We spent some days at the hospital to see with our own eyes how they treat the patients and spend the day. I tagged along and took notes. One of the nurses even sent me a video showing how to give an IV injection, and that was really helpful,” Park Bo-young told reporters, adding that the medical professionals came to the set for consultations.

Lee Jung-eun said that “Daily Dose of Sunshine” may lower the society's bar for those who suffer from mental illnesses.

“Long ago, I was very camera-shy, although I am an actor. After telling people what I felt to be difficult, I felt very free. Anyone with difficulties should get help from experts. I hope that our drama can lead people who suffer alone to find comfort and peace in their lives,” she said.

Jang Dong-yoon said “Daily Dose of Sunshine” was a much-needed drama, especially at this time, giving courage to those suffering alone in darkness.

Yeon Woo-jin said he became a better person, loving his life more and embracing himself as he is, while shooting this drama.

The director called “Daily Dose of Sunshine” a warm tale for modern-day adults.

“It’s like a box of chocolates. You can finish it at once, or take one whenever you want. I tried to make this drama a children’s tale for adults. That’s why even the set designs are in warm colors like orange and pink," he said.

“Daily Dose of Sunshine” will be released on Netflix on Nov. 3.