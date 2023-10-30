[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Fish market vendors usually sell their catch for the day to buyers who make the highest ------- on their fish.

(A) offer

(B) array

(C) discount

(D) position

해석

수산 시장의 상인들은 보통 그들이 당일에 잡은 생선에 대해 가장 높은 액수의 제안을 하는 구매자들에게 그것을 판매한다.

해설

명사 어휘 문제

‘수산 시장의 상인들은 가장 높은 액수의 제안을 하는 구매자들에게 판매한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘제의한 액수’라는 뜻의 명사 (A) offer가 정답이다. 참고로 (B) array는 ‘집합체, 배열’, (C) discount는 ‘할인’, (D) position은 ‘위치, 자리’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

fish market 수산 시장 vendor 노점상인, 행상인 catch 잡은 것, 어획량

for the day 당일에

2. The audience applauded ------- after the renowned opera singer delivered her most moving performance of the evening.

(A) curiously

(B) inevitably

(C) enthusiastically

(D) deliberately

해석

그 유명 오페라 가수가 저녁의 가장 감동적인 공연을 선사하고 난 뒤에 관중들은 열광적으로 갈채를 보냈다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘관중들은 열광적으로 갈채를 보냈다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘열광적으로, 열렬하게’라는 뜻의 부사 (C) enthusiastically가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) curiously는 ‘신기한 듯이, 호기심을 갖고’, (B) inevitably는 ‘불가피하게’, 그리고 (D) deliberately는 ‘고의로, 의도적으로’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

audience 관중, 청중 applaud 갈채를 보내다, 박수를 치다 renowned 유명한, 명성 있는

deliver a performance 공연하다, 연주하다 moving 감동적인, 감동시키는

3. ------- teachers in the school will require specialized training to assist students who have special education needs.

(A) Most

(B) Less

(C) Each

(D) Much

해석

그 학교의 대부분 교사들은 특수교육이 필요한 학생들을 돕기 위해 전문 교육을 받아야 할 것이다.

해설

수량 표현 채우기 문제

빈칸 뒤에 셀 수 있는 복수 명사(teachers)가 있으므로 셀 수 있는 복수 명사 앞에 오는 수량 형용사 (A) Most가 정답이다. (C) Each는 단수 명사 앞에, (B)와 (D)는 불가산 명사 앞에 오므로 답이 될 수 없다.

어휘

specialized 전문적인, 전문화된 special education 특수교육

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(A) / (C) / (A)

✅ 수강료 최대 300% 환급받고 토익+취업스펙 한 번에 완성 ▶ https://gouk.kr/vE793O

✅토익초보 맞춤 커리큘럼으로 한 달 만에 목표달성! 수강료+응시료 0원 ▶ https://gouk.kr/bL24aw

✅회원가입만 해도 토익 LC+RC+VOCA 인강+토스인강까지 전원 지급! ▶https://gouk.kr/qekGOi