Man booked for possession of machete ahead of Halloween

Most Popular
-
1
[From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
-
2
Teachers hold rally, demand revision of controversial law
-
3
[Weekender] The dedication of marrying oneself: Why some Koreans throw 'sologamy' weddings
-
4
Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage
-
5
[Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China
-
6
Jeonju offers self up as destination for fall reading retreat
-
7
[News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?
-
8
Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war
-
9
Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star
-
10
US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next month
Man booked for possession of machete ahead of HalloweenBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 30, 2023 - 10:57
Police have booked a man for the possession of a machete in what he claimed was part of a Halloween costume over the weekend, officials said Monday.
The 38-year-old man dropped the knife while drinking at a bar near Seohyeon Station in Bundang, south of Seoul, before picking it up and leaving the bar at 8:22 p.m. Sunday.
The bar's owner noticed the weapon and alerted police.
Police searched the area and apprehended him about 30 minutes later.
During questioning, the man claimed he was carrying the knife "because it is Halloween."
The police released him after securing his personal information and plan to investigate whether the weapon the suspect was carrying is subject to approval for possession. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
[From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
-
100 US nuclear weapons should be committed to supporting S. Korea's security against NK threats: report
-
Yoon, Kishida receive JFK Profile in Courage Award for improving Seoul-Tokyo ties