[Photo News] Pet park at Gimpo Airport

On Thursday, the Korea Airports Corporation opened a pet-exclusive resting area called Pet Park at Gimpo International Airport for the first time in a domestic airport in South Korea.

Pet Park is an 8,000 square-meter facility located on the eastern side of the domestic terminal at Gimpo Airport in Seoul's Gangseo-gu.

It offers various pet amenities, including a dedicated walking path, large dog-shaped sculptures, a photo zone, and a small dog playground.

The small dog playground features dog agility equipment and fencing, allowing pets to play freely without leashes. (Yonhap)