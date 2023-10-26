[Photo News] Pet park at Gimpo Airport

Most Popular
[KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup
Soldier arrested after threatening pedestrians with knife in Paju, 1 injured
Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion
Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code
S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease
Bungeoppang price doubled this winter
Argentinian politician's old tweet mocking BTS angers fans
Seoul shares make slight recovery after massive fall
'Seoul Spring,' story of 1979 Coup, confirms Nov. 22 release
[Photo News] Pet park at Gimpo AirportBy Cho Min-jeong
Published : Oct. 28, 2023 - 16:01
On Thursday, the Korea Airports Corporation opened a pet-exclusive resting area called Pet Park at Gimpo International Airport for the first time in a domestic airport in South Korea.
Pet Park is an 8,000 square-meter facility located on the eastern side of the domestic terminal at Gimpo Airport in Seoul's Gangseo-gu.
It offers various pet amenities, including a dedicated walking path, large dog-shaped sculptures, a photo zone, and a small dog playground.
The small dog playground features dog agility equipment and fencing, allowing pets to play freely without leashes. (Yonhap)
