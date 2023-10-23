Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    From ‘Parasite’ actor to chaebol scion, drug use back in spotlight

    From ‘Parasite’ actor to chaebol scion, drug use back in spotlight
  2. 2

    New study sheds light on S. Korea's high stomach cancer rate

    New study sheds light on S. Korea's high stomach cancer rate
  3. 3

    S. Korea pledges support for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, peace in Middle East

    S. Korea pledges support for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, peace in Middle East
  4. 4

    Over 40% of manufacturers say they need more foreign workers

    Over 40% of manufacturers say they need more foreign workers
  5. 5

    S. Korea expresses gratitude to Japan for assisting return of Koreans from war-torn Israel

    S. Korea expresses gratitude to Japan for assisting return of Koreans from war-torn Israel
  6. 6

    Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind

    Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind
  7. 7

    Looming election has Yoon advocating harder for everyday South Koreans

    Looming election has Yoon advocating harder for everyday South Koreans
  8. 8

    S. Korea reports additional cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle

    S. Korea reports additional cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle
  9. 9

    Concerns grow over rise of fall webworm

    Concerns grow over rise of fall webworm
  10. 10

    [Photo News] Mt. Seorak welcomes first snow of the season

    [Photo News] Mt. Seorak welcomes first snow of the season
피터빈트

Exports up 4.6% during first 20 days of October

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 23, 2023 - 09:18

    • Link copied

Containers at Shinseondae Port in Busan on Sept. 21. (Yonhap) Containers at Shinseondae Port in Busan on Sept. 21. (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports rose 4.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October on robust shipments of cars and petroleum products, data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments reached $33.8 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $32.3 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports rose 0.6 percent on-year to $37.6 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $3.74 billion.

Exports fell for the 12th month in a row in September on aggressive monetary tightening by major economies and a global economic slowdown, but the country reported a trade surplus for the fourth straight month on falling energy imports.

The government expected a turnaround in exports as early as October as global demand for South Korean semiconductors has shown signs of recovering and has vowed all-out efforts to support exporters. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines