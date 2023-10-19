S. Korea proposes foreign ministerial talks with Japan, China in late November

Most Popular
S. Korea proposes foreign ministerial talks with Japan, China in late NovemberBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 19, 2023 - 20:05
South Korea has proposed holding top-level diplomatic talks with Japan and China late next month, which Tokyo is positively considering, a Japanese media report said Thursday.
"South Korea, as the rotating chair of the trilateral framework, has sounded them out about the three-way talks on around Nov. 26 in Busan, and Japan is positive about the plan," Japan's Kyodo News said in its English-language report, citing diplomatic sources.
The envisioned talks in the southeastern port city of Busan would likely bring together South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, along with his Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Yoko Kamikawa and Wang Yi, respectively. (Yonhap)
