Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Man nabbed in naked rampage

    Man nabbed in naked rampage
  2. 2

    S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source

    S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
  3. 3

    Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel

    Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel
  4. 4

    Teen arrested for kidnap and rape

    Teen arrested for kidnap and rape
  5. 5

    Biden reaffirms support for Israel, says 'terrorist group' apparently behind Gaza hospital blast

    Biden reaffirms support for Israel, says 'terrorist group' apparently behind Gaza hospital blast
  6. 6

    Seoul urges Japan to 'face history' on Japanese leaders' Yasukuni visit

    Seoul urges Japan to 'face history' on Japanese leaders' Yasukuni visit
  7. 7

    Samsung Biologics expansion ahead of schedule

    Samsung Biologics expansion ahead of schedule
  8. 8

    China's Xi promises more market openness and new investments

    China's Xi promises more market openness and new investments
  9. 9

    [Kim Seong-kon] What does it mean to be a 'strong man?'

    [Kim Seong-kon] What does it mean to be a 'strong man?'
  10. 10

    Scholars shed light on late Samsung chief’s management initiatives

    Scholars shed light on late Samsung chief’s management initiatives
소아쌤

S. Korea proposes foreign ministerial talks with Japan, China in late November

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 19, 2023 - 20:05

    • Link copied

Foreign Minister Park Jin (second from right) poses for a photo with three senior diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China ahead of talks at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Sept. 25. (Yonhap) Foreign Minister Park Jin (second from right) poses for a photo with three senior diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China ahead of talks at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Sept. 25. (Yonhap)

South Korea has proposed holding top-level diplomatic talks with Japan and China late next month, which Tokyo is positively considering, a Japanese media report said Thursday.

"South Korea, as the rotating chair of the trilateral framework, has sounded them out about the three-way talks on around Nov. 26 in Busan, and Japan is positive about the plan," Japan's Kyodo News said in its English-language report, citing diplomatic sources.

The envisioned talks in the southeastern port city of Busan would likely bring together South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, along with his Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Yoko Kamikawa and Wang Yi, respectively. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines