KTO to offer weekend railroad travel packages through February

The Korea Tourism Organization and the Korea Railroad Corporation have prepared a weekend travel package available from October to February.

The package is designed for Korail passengers and covers travels on Oct. 29 and the final weekend, Friday to Sunday, in the months of November, December, January and February, the KTO said Tuesday.

Each month features different-themed travel packages.

"Fall Travels" packages offered on Oct. 29 feature an itinerary that highlights the autumnal ambiance. The packages are available for four destinations -- Gongju, Nonsan, Iksan and Gimje -- with each package including round-trip train fare and city travel bus fare.

Sandwiches and beverages will be served on the train in the morning, while lunch will be offered at a designated local restaurant selected by the KTO. Additionally, a 10,000-won worth gift certificate that can be used at traditional markets will be provided for dinner.

There is a choice of train carriages-- two games carriages, two gugak carriages and two regular carriages.

The November packages, themed "Night Travels," feature cities renowned for nighttime tourism, such as Gangneung in Gangwon Province, and Jinju and Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang Province.

December packages will revolve around sunrise while January and February packages will feature leisure sports and well-being, respectively.

Prices for trips vary depending on the departing station and package composition.

Day-trip packages start at 25,000 won, while overnight travel packages start at 99,000 won.

Reservations can be made via Korail website or mobile app.