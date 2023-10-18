VW’s ID.4 EV gains foothold with competitive pricing

Volkswagen’s pure electric sport utility vehicle ID.4 has been gaining traction in Korea, especially among drivers in their 30s and 40s, as one of the most reasonably priced premium EVs.

According to Volkswagen Korea, its competitive pricing sets the car apart from other EV rivals. The 2023 all-electric ID.4 is priced in the range of 50 million won ($37,000), but with a government subsidy of up to 5.8 million won, the price can be further lowered to the upper 40 million won range.

In August alone when deliveries of the 2023 model began, a total of 277 units were sold, becoming the second most popular EV among imported cars in the country, according to the Korean unit.

The new model has come back stronger, with an enhanced driving range and energy efficiency, features most EV drivers consider paramount.

The new ID.4, equipped with an upgraded regenerative braking system and electronic brake booster, can go 421 kilometers on a single charge. The 82-kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery supports rapid charging of up to 135 kilowatts, with charging time taking as little as 36 minutes.

Equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor, or PMSM, it produces a maximum output of 150 horsepower and a maximum torque of 31.6 kilogram-meters. From a standstill, it takes 8.5 seconds to accelerate up to a speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

Switching to the B mode allows for brake energy recuperation to maximize driving efficiency and enable strong regenerative braking.

Among EV drivers, complaints abounded about a sense of discomfort or nausea, caused by aggressive regenerative braking. The new ID. 4, however, proactively addresses this problem, with its premium regenerative braking system that supports a comfortable and serene ride even for first-time EV users.

In terms of the exterior, the latest ID.4 features a futuristic design, enhancing appearance and convenience, simultaneously. Its aerodynamic vehicle body gives it a drag coefficient of 0.28.

Meanwhile, the short overhangs and long wheelbase measuring up to 2,765 millimeters also help maximize space inside. With the rear seats up, the boot space comes in at 543 liters, and with the seats folded, this increases to 1,575 liters, offering ample room for storage.

Some highlights of the car's safety features include a 360-degree camera for an aerial view, front assist that detects passengers and bicycles, and an active blind spot monitor, among others.

ID.4 was named EV of the year, separately, by the Automobile Writers' Association of Korea and the Ministry of Economy.