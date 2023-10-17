Import prices rise for 3rd month on higher oil costs

South Korea's import prices climbed for three consecutive months, strengthening the inflationary pressure on the economy, central bank data showed Wednesday. Export prices rose as well, but at a slower pace.

The import price index for September stood at 139.67, up 2.9 percent from a month before. The figure has been on the rise for three straight months, following a 4.2 percent and 0.2 percent increase from August and July, respectively, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

The figures showed that prices of Dubai crude, Korea's benchmark, climbed from $86.46 per barrel in August to $93.25 in September, marking a 7.9 percent growth prior to the war. In July, it stood at $80.45 per barrel.

Along with the surge in oil prices, the import prices of raw materials rose 5.7 percent, largely owing to gains from minerals, while those for intermediate goods, including coal and petroleum products, advanced 2 percent.

International oil prices are expected to rise further, owing to the production cut from major producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia, along with heightened tension between Israel and Hamas militants.

“The oil prices have been fluctuating after a sharp increase following the outbreak of the war. For now, we need to wait and see,” BOK official Yu Seong-wuk said at a press briefing held Monday. “As there are numerous variables (related to inflation) such as the currency, it is hard to say how the situation will develop.”

The currency rate has also not been in favor of the Korean economy. The average won-dollar exchange was 1,329.47 won per dollar in September, 0.8 percent higher than 1,318.47 won from August, showing that Korean won has weakened against the US dollar.

The export price index also rose 1.7 percent in September, standing at 119.56. The figure has been on the rise for three consecutive months since July, after dipping in May and June. Yet the increase in import prices is sharper, outpacing the rise in export prices.

With higher import prices due to oil and currency, Korea is bracing for another wave of inflation. Higher prices of raw materials and intermediate goods lead to higher consumer prices due to production costs. Consumer prices have been increasing at a faster-than-expected pace, rising by 3.7 percent on-year in September.

The figure has been on a continuous rise since hitting a low of 2.3 percent in July. In August, consumer prices showed a 3.4 percent on-year growth.

Korean authorities are keeping a close eye on prices as higher oil prices from the Israel-Hamas conflict could lead to further inflation risks for the Korean economy, heavily dependent on energy imports.

“The uncertainty of higher prices has strengthened, following the fluctuation of international oil prices due to the Israel-Hamas conflict,” Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a governmental meeting held Tuesday.

At the meeting, Choo announced measures to offer discounts on agricultural products such as cabbage and salt to tame inflation.

“The cut on fuel tax and related subsidy will be maintained until the end of this year. An intergovernmental team for inspection on the ground will be formed so that there will not be price hikes that ride on the volatility of the international oil market,” Choo said.