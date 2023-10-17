TvN Sports, CGV to screen Bundesliga’s first ‘Korean derby’

Cable channel tvN Sports and South Korean cinema operator CJ CGV announced the livestreaming of an upcoming Bundesliga match between FSV Mainz 05 and FC Bayern Munchen at CGV Gangnam in southern Seoul on Sunday.

The game is dubbed a “Korean derby” here as Korean midfielder Lee Jae-sung of Mainz plays against defender Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munchen for the first time this year.

While Bayern Munchen vies for the top slot with Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and VfB Sttuttgart with an undefeated streak, Mainz seeks to make its first win in the league.

“We have joined hands with CGV multiple times, livestreaming important sports matches like the Roland-Garros finals and Kim’s first-ever Bundesliga match this year. We are looking forward to broadcasting more Bundesliga matches in theaters as another South Korean midfielder, Jung Woo-yeong, plays for VfB Stuttgart,” a CJ ENM official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

“Sports fans will have more opportunity to enjoy another Bundesliga Korean derby and other exciting sports matches on the large screens in theaters,” the official added.

CJ ENM has secured exclusive rights to screen Bundesliga matches since 2021, hoping to bring German football league closer to Korean fans and become the home of Bundesliga in Korea.

The special screening is scheduled to be held only at CGV Gangnam multiplex, with tickets priced at 20,000 won.

Online ticketing can be found at CJ CGV’s official website and its mobile application.

The upcoming Korean derby is scheduled to be streamed live at 1:30 a.m. here on Sunday.

The match will be also broadcast on tvN Sports and local streaming platform Tving.