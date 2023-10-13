LG Chem, GS Caltex to produce prototype of material for biodegradable plastics

Most Popular
Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul
Controversy over Cheong Wa Dae use resurfaces
Yoon-backed candidate’s loss in Seoul sends shock across ruling party
Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout
Import ban on Japanese seafood has loopholes: lawmakers
The 2023 Seoul Fantastic Beer Festival
Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by attack
[HIT Forum] Sasha Sagan underscores tolerance for ambiguity in understanding universe
Kia to expand EV lineup with mass market appeal
US brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
LG Chem, GS Caltex to produce prototype of material for biodegradable plasticsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 13, 2023 - 10:16
LG Chem Ltd. and GS Caltex Corp. plan to produce a prototype of a material for biodegradable plastics next year, as they step up cooperation for the development of the eco-friendly raw material, the companies said Friday.
LG Chem and GS Caltex signed an agreement in 2021 to develop technology for the production of the material called 3-Hydroxypropionic Acid (3HP). Plastic made from 3HP can be used to replace various disposable materials.
In July of last year, they started construction on a plant at the GS Caltex Yeosu refinery.
The two companies recently completed building the plant and they aim to produce a prototype of the material in the first quarter of next year.
There has been no commercial product of the material, but LG Chem and GS Caltex said they would be able to present the world's first commercialization of 3HP. (Yonhap)
