Dawn begins mandatory military service

Dawn begins mandatory military serviceBy Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 12, 2023 - 14:28
K-pop solo artist Dawn began his mandatory military service on Thursday, according to music label At Area.
“I am going to deliver a bit of a sudden announcement. I am beginning my mandatory military service today by doing alternative service,” Dawn took to his social media.
“Please understand that I could not share the information earlier as I wanted to enlist quietly. Nonetheless, I wanted to say that I am very thankful for my fans who always support me and I will be back after completing my compulsory military service,” he added.
He also said that he has some songs prepared, which will be released while he is serving the country.
Dawn debuted in 2016 as a member of the K-pop boy group Pentagon.
He left the group in 2018 and since has begun his career as a solo artist, producing hit tracks such as “Money,” “Stupid Cool,” and “Dear My Lights.”
