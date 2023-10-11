Home

Sejong University ranks 8th among Korean peers in world university rankings for 3rd consecutive year

By Park Jun-hee

Published : Oct. 11, 2023 - 11:44

Sejong University campus in Seoul (Sejong University) Sejong University campus in Seoul (Sejong University)

Sejong University in Seoul ranked eighth among South Korean universities in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2024 for a third consecutive year, the college announced Wednesday.

The university was ranked in the Nos. 251-300 bracket in the publication's ranking of 1,904 schools in 108 countries, also for the third year running. In the 2020 ranking, Sejong University sat between Nos. 401 and 500, climbing to Nos. 301-350 the following year.

Ranking by the number of citations for a university’s work, Sejong University ranked No. 58 among international schools and No. 1 among domestic peers.

The university said the milestone was the result of its continued push for high-quality domestic research performance and the quality of papers through various research support systems.

“(Sejong University) has continuously reviewed and revised the support system since 2013 to enhance the quality of research papers and publish in top academic journals. Such efforts are becoming visible,” an official at Sejong University said in a press release.

Established in 2004, the London-based ranking system provides a list of the world’s best universities and evaluates universities every year across 18 criteria, including international outlook and teaching. It is also the only global university ranking to judge research-intensive universities across their core missions, such as the output of research and the research environment.

